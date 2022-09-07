Now We Go: Welcome To The Week 1 Of The NFL

The NFL is back.

And as we enter our third year of TSN Edge’s NFL coverage, I’m happy to see my role with the team expand from years past.

In years one and two, your boy was here every week with a preview of Thursday Night Football, but this year I’ve convinced my bosses to let this mind run wild.

So welcome to Now We Go.

Now We Go is going to be a weekly column where I highlight some of the betting stories that have my attention for the current week in the NFL.

And Now We Go is also going to be a spot where we can ride the ups and downs of betting on an entire season of the NFL.

Now We Go is also a way of life, so buckle up.

Some weeks we might do all underdogs, other weeks maybe it’ll just be futures. It’s hard for me to give you a full plan of what to expect, because between you and I, I don’t know what things will look like a few weeks from now, let alone the end of the season.

If there’s one thing I know about the NFL, it’s that this season is going to be a wild ride, let’s try to make some money along the way.

Week 1 provides us with a great slate, as teams look to turn great off-seasons into good starts, and as a familiar quarterback looks to prove his doubters wrong as he takes on his former team.

Now We Go: Week 1 Picks

Panthers -2.5

Eagles-Ravens Parlay +102

Cowboys-Bucs Under 52.5

–

Baker’s Revenge Game

My best bet for Week 1 last season was Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers taking on his former team at home in a revenge game.

And I’m here to double down on that this season.

Baker Mayfield was born with a chip on his shoulder, and now the team that selected him first overall in the 2018 NFL Draft has kicked him to the curb in exchange for a mere conditional pick.

I fully expect Mayfield to be ready to rock on Sunday, and Christian McCaffrey will be a big reason why.

The Panthers were 1-9 last season without their stud running back in the lineup, and now that he’s back at full health I think he and Mayfield will get along nicely.

Last season, after playing in just three games the season prior, CMC went for 187 yards from scrimmage and played in 90 per cent of the offensive snaps in Week 1 against New York.

In my mind, Mayfield has just received the golden ticket.

His old team is coming to town, and he has the best toy (McCaffrey) that exists in the league, with a clean bill of health.

Why wouldn’t you lean on him all game and ride the CMC train to a win Week 1?

I love both of them to have another big Week 1’s.

On the flip side, while Cleveland has an abundance of talent on both sides of the ball, an off-season filled with distractions and a backup quarterback for Week 1 on the road is something I’d like to avoid at all costs.

Give me Carolina.

Birds of a Feather

In case you missed my off-season previews, I’m quite high on the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens this season.

And I have the two circled in a few favorable matchups this week.

Both the Eagles (-194) and the Ravens (-330) are big favourites on the road in Week 1, and I’m banking on both of them pulling out wins to start the year.

The Eagles take on a Detroit Lions team that won just three games last season and haven’t won a Week 1 game since 2017.

Philadelphia definitely was one of the teams to win the off-season, and I’m counting on them to hit the ground running, similar to how they started last season with a win on the road in Atlanta.

The addition of A.J. Brown unlocks a ceiling that could take this Eagles team to another level, and if look at their defence, you won’t find many holes.

Meanwhile, after limping to the finish line with six consecutive losses to end the season, I like Lamar Jackson and his Ravens to walk into MetLife on Sunday and remind the league who they are.

This Ravens roster is as good as any team in a stacked AFC, and if they’re going to win a competitive AFC North, they’ll need to take advantage of a game like this against New York.

Sunday Night Under

Everyone remembers the 31-29 shootout we got from these two teams to open the season in 2021.

And many people are expecting that again this time around.

How can you blame them? Tom Brady, Dak Prescott, Mike Evans, CeeDeeLamb, Ezekiel Elliot and Leonard Fournette.

You see all these names and it screams over.

However, both teams are already dealing with major losses on their offensive lines, something that could prove to be a big issue.

Tyron Smith being out of the lineup is a nightmare for a Cowboys team that already had some question marks about their O-line.

The Bucs are already missing their starting centre, and while right tackle Tristan Wirfs appears on track to play, he’s already pretty banged up as well.

Add in the lack of Chris Godwin for Tampa and no Michael Gallup for Dallas and I’m just having a tough time seeing these teams play in another shootout this time around.

And let’s be honest, Tom Brady quit football this summer. Remember that?

Frankly, I’m not that high on either team going into this season, and I think a low-scoring Week 1 will put that on full display.

Those Teams Got That Dawg in Them Parlay of the Week

Vikings-Jaguars-Seahawks+6.5 +748

Parlays, we all love them.

Underdogs, we all love them.

Every week we’re going to slap together an underdog parlay and see how we do.

I love the Vikings heading into this season, you can read all about that here, so I won’t get too lost in the sauce.

But I think their offence continues to improve this year, and I love that they open Week 1 and can make a statement against the Green Bay Packers.

Meanwhile, I like Trevor Lawrence to make a statement on the road against Washington as he kicks off his sophomore campaign.

Jacksonville has been surprisingly good in Week 1s in recent memory, winning three of their last five opening games of the season.

And finally, we all know Pete Carroll has a few tricks up his sleeve for Russell Wilson after coaching him for a decade.

This Seahawks team isn’t good, and they’re going to lose a lot of games this season.

But Week 1 at home against your former franchise quarterback is a fun place to be when you have nothing to lose.

I think they give Denver a bit of a scare.

Week 1 of the NFL season is here, things are going to get weird. Enjoy the journey.