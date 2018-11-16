The Denver Nuggets have hired WNBA legend Sue Bird to their front office as a Basketball Operation Associate, the team announced on Twitter Friday.

We've added a WNBA legend to our staff.#MileHighBasketball https://t.co/I0fKpaVlAP — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) November 16, 2018

“We are very excited to have Sue join our organization,” said Connelly. “Her resume certainly speaks for itself and as a still active player she will offer an extremely unique perspective," the Nuggets said in a statement.

Bird recently wrapped up her 16th season in the WNBA which saw her earn her 11th All-Star bid and third WNBA Championship, all with the Seattle Storm.

“I’m really excited to join the Denver Nuggets organization. I’m thankful for the opportunity and look forward to learning from some of the best,” said Bird in a statement.