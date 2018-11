NEW YORK — The NBA has fined Denver Nuggets centre Nikola Jokic $25,000 for using derogatory and offensive language during a postgame interview.

Jokic made his comments to the media following the Nuggets' 108-107 overtime victory against the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 31.

The fine was handed down Wednesday by league discipline executive Kiki VanDeWeghe.

