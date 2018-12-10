DENVER — The banged-up Denver Nuggets have signed veteran guard Nick Young under the injury hardship relief exception granted by the NBA.

Young spent last season with Golden State, where he appeared in 80 games and averaged 7.3 points. He's also played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia and Washington over his 11-year career. Young was the 16th overall pick by the Wizards in 2007.

Denver hosts Memphis on Monday without Gary Harris (hip), Paul Millsap (broken toe) and Will Barton (hip/core muscle surgery). Jamal Murray is questionable with a bruised right shin.

On Monday, the team also waived guard Brandon Goodwin. He was signed Nov. 29 under the injury hardship relief exception. Goodwin didn't appear in a game for Denver.

