ANTIBES, France — Kia Nurse poured in a game-high 25 points and added five rebounds in a losing effort as the Canadian women's basketball team fell to France 72-68 on Sunday in a tune-up ahead the FIBA World Cup.

Miranda Ayim was the only other Canadian in double figures with 13 points and five rebounds.

Marine Johannes paced France with 16 points and three rebounds, while Alexia Chartereau and Sandrine Gruda had 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Nurse hit one of her four three-pointers to tie the game at 68-68 with a minute left in the fourth quarter, but France nailed four straight free throws after fouls on Sarah Michel and Olivia Epoupa.

The Canadian squad also lost to the reigning Olympic champion United States 84-68 in an exhibition on Saturday.

Canada is slated to face Senegal in another tune-up Monday.

The Canadians open the World Cup on Sept. 22 against Greece in Tenerife, Spain.