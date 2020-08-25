The National Women's Soccer League announced Tuesday that the 2020 season will resume on Sept. 5.

The NWSL fall series will consist of 18 matches over the course of seven weeks featuring three, three-team pods. Teams within each pod will play one another to minimize travel.

The league hosted the Challenge Cup earlier this summer, where eight of the league's nine teams participated in a tournament housed in a bubble in Utah. The Houston Dash took home the Challenge Cup with a 2-0 victory over the Chicago Red Stars in the final.

“Building on the success of this summer’s Challenge Cup, I am so excited to smartly and safely take this next step on the NWSL’s journey,” said NWSL commissioner Lisa Baird. “The women of the NWSL want to compete and we’ve certainly heard from our fans all over the world looking for more action this year. I’d like to thank the NWSL Player’s Association for their constant collaboration, as well as CBS for continuing to invest in our league’s growth and this unprecedented opportunity to showcase the NWSL to a world-wide audience, week-in, week-out.'

The three teams in each regional pod will play four games each. The West pod will include the Portland Thorns, OL Reign and Utah Royals FC. The Northeast has the Chicago Red Stars, Sky Blue FC and the Washington Spirit. The South pod will consist of the North Carolina Courage, Orlando Pride and Houston Dash.