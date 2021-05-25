Nylander, Spezza, Thornton give Leafs three-goal lead over Canadiens after second period of Game 4

After a scoreless first period, the Toronto Maple Leafs found their offence in the second and on the strength of goals from William Nylander, Jason Spezza and Joe Thornton, lead the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 at the second intermission.

Nylander, who kick started the offence 1:27 into the middle frame, scored for the fourth consecutive game for the Leafs.

Spezza’s marker came at the 12:28 mark of the period, while Thornton found the net on the power play at 14:56.

Alex Galchenyuk picked up assists on the first two goals of the period, while Alexander Kerfoot also collected two helpers to pace the offence.

Ben Chiarot took the penalty that led to Thornton’s goal, a cross checking infraction on Auston Matthews.

Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell has turned away all 19 shots after two frames.

Price has made 21 of 24 saves in net for the Canadiens.

Leafs lead the best-of-seven series 2-1.