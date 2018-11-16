The Baltimore Orioles officially introduced Mike Elias as their new general manager and executive vice president on Friday.

It’s official: Mike Elias has been named Executive Vice President and General Manager. Welcome to #Birdland, Mike! pic.twitter.com/SksSF7p0fY — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) November 16, 2018

Elias, 36, had been serving as the Houston Astros assistant general manager and joins the Orioles to replace Dan Duquette, who was fired last month after seven seasons in charge.

A native of Alexandria, VA, Elias joined the Astros in 2011, coming over from the St. Louis Cardinals, where he was a scout, alongside Jeff Luhnow. Newly installed as the Astros GM, Luhnow made Elias his director of amateur scouting. He was credited with the team's selection of Carlos Correa with the first pick in the 2012 MLB draft. Elias was promoted to assistant GM midway through the 2016 season.

One of Elias's first duties will be finding a new manager for the Orioles. Along with Duquette, the club Buck Showalter after eight seasons.

The Orioles' vacancy is baseball's last open managerial job.