Oakland Athletics reliever Trevor Rosenthal had surgery on Thursday after being diagnosed with severe neurovascular compression, the team announced.

The procedure involved the removal of his first rib, a pec minor release and scalene release.

He will be re-evaluated in eight weeks.

Rosenthal began the season on the injured list after signing a one-year, $11 million deal with the A’s in the off season.

He appeared in 23 games last season split between the Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres and posted a 1-0 record with a 1.93 ERA and 11 saves.

The 30-year-old has 132 career saves in eight seasons and has also appeared with the Detroit Tigers, Washington Nationals and St. Louis Cardinals.