1h ago
A's P Rosenthal undergoes surgery
Oakland Athletics reliever Trevor Rosenthal had surgery on Thursday after being diagnosed with severe neurovascular compression, the team announced. The procedure involved the removal of his first rib, a pec minor release and scalene release.
TSN.ca Staff
MLB: Dodgers 3, Athletics 4
Oakland Athletics reliever Trevor Rosenthal had surgery on Thursday after being diagnosed with severe neurovascular compression, the team announced.
The procedure involved the removal of his first rib, a pec minor release and scalene release.
He will be re-evaluated in eight weeks.
Rosenthal began the season on the injured list after signing a one-year, $11 million deal with the A’s in the off season.
He appeared in 23 games last season split between the Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres and posted a 1-0 record with a 1.93 ERA and 11 saves.
The 30-year-old has 132 career saves in eight seasons and has also appeared with the Detroit Tigers, Washington Nationals and St. Louis Cardinals.