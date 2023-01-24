The Oakland Athletics appear poised to add some pop to their lineup.

The San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser reports the team is close to signing first baseman Jesus Aguilar.

It sounds as if Jesus Aguilar is set to sign with the A’s. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) January 24, 2023

Aguilar, 32, split last season between the Miami Marlins and Baltimore Orioles. In a combined 129 games, the Maracay, Venezuela native batted .235 with 16 home runs, 51 runs batted in and an OPS of .661.

An All-Star in 2018 with the Milwaukee Brewers, Aguilar has appeared in a career 759 games over nine seasons with Cleveland, the Brewers, Tampa Bay Rays, Marlins and Orioles.

For his career, Aguilar is a .254 hitter with 109 HR, 393 RBI and a .773 OPS.