Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict has been ejected after making a helmet-to-helmet hit on Colts tight end Jack Doyle.

Doyle picked up the first down with a 5-yard reception on third-and-4. Burfict was called for a personal foul for leading with his helmet and was ejected following a replay review.

Burfict has a history of on-field infractions. Burfict had 11 fines and suspensions in seven seasons with Cincinnati.