1h ago
Raiders LB Burfict tossed for helmet hit
Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict has been ejected after making a helmet-to-helmet hit on Colts tight end Jack Doyle.
The Canadian Press
Schefter: AB has filed nine grievances vs. Raiders and Patriots
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict has been ejected after making a helmet-to-helmet hit on Colts tight end Jack Doyle.
Doyle picked up the first down with a 5-yard reception on third-and-4. Burfict was called for a personal foul for leading with his helmet and was ejected following a replay review.
Burfict has a history of on-field infractions. Burfict had 11 fines and suspensions in seven seasons with Cincinnati.