The curling madness is coming to Oakville next season.

The second annual PointsBet Invitational will take place at Sixteen Mile Sports Complex in Oakville from Sept. 26-Oct. 1.

The event will once again feature 16 men's and 16 women's teams from across Canada competing in a March Madness-style, single elimination tournament for a cash prize purse of $350,000.

“The inaugural PointsBet Invitational last fall in Fredericton exceeded our expectations in terms of the drama and intensity on the ice, and we have every expectation that the excitement will go to another level in Oakville,” said Chief Executive Officer of Curling Canada Katherine Henderson.

The 16-team fields will be determined by the following:

Top 10 men's and women's teams on the final 2022-23 Canadian Team Ranking System standings.

The winners of the 2023 Ontario Scotties and Ontario Tankard (Rachel Homan and Mike McEwen).

The women’s and men’s champions of the 2023 New Holland Canadian Junior (Under 21) Championships.

The women’s and men’s champions of the 2023 Canadian Colleges Athletic Association/Curling Canada College Championships.

The women’s and men’s champions of the 2023 U SPORTS/Curling Canada Canadian University Championships.

The women’s and men’s champions of the Curling Canada Under-25 NextGen Classic.

The winners of 2022 women's and men's Everest Canadian Curling Club Championship (Shaelyn Park and Greg Balsdon)

All teams will receive $5,000 to cover travel and accommodation costs and will earn more after each win, including $3,000 for a first-round win, $6,000 for a quarterfinal win and $12,000 for a semifinal win. A win in the championship game will be worth $24,000 for a tournament total of $50,000.

Jennifer Jones and Reid Carruthers won the inaugural PointsBet Invitational earlier this season in Fredericton, N.B.