Odell Beckham Jr. is ready to get back to his superstar ways.

“I would honestly say this is going to be one of my better seasons. Bigger, stronger, faster - this is my time.” He said in a video posted to his YouTube channel on Monday.

“Right now what I’m trying to do is hit the reset button. Being able to get everything fixed, shoulder, groin, arms, back. Everything aligned so I can begin training for the season.”

The 27-year-old was acquired by the Cleveland Browns during the 2019 off-season and the expectations were through the roof. But Beckham and Cleveland fell well short of any goal and missed the playoffs with a 6-10 record.

If you remove Beckham’s 2017 season – when he played just four games due to an ankle injury – the wideout posted career lows in receptions, yards and touchdowns in 2019.

When the year ended Beckham underwent surgery to repair a core muscle injury, something he dealt with all season.

“Last year in June and July I felt stuff around my groin area, got to August and went through training and around the third week of training camp I tear a little piece of my ab.” He said, “Before the season, I had the hernia thing going on, end up at the end of the season with a torn abductor, and a torn rectus abdominis on the right side.”

Adding, “I was f**ked up all year, it was probably one of the worst surgeries I’ve ever had, recovery is going well and I’m just trying to put my body together.”

Dealing with injuries is something that is relatively new to Beckham, “Honestly I have never been injured until I snapped my ankle [in 2017].” He said, “From then on I had a bunch of compensation injuries that the body naturally occurs over the years.”

Those nagging injuries and a few off-field incidents inevitably saw the three-time Pro Bowler shipped out of New York.

The wideout spent five seasons with the Giants where he had 5476 receiving yards, 390 receptions and 44 touchdowns in 59 games.