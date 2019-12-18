OBJ jokes about trying to get traded to Blue Bombers, Argos

With reports that Odell Beckham is trying to get traded away from the Cleveland Browns, the wide receiver had some fun when asked about the situation Wednesday.

“I’ve been talking to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Toronto Argonauts," Beckham told reporters. "A couple Canadian league teams that I’m also trying to get traded to so it’s been great conversations. It’s done. It’s old. I’m not going anywhere."

In his first season with the Browns, Beckham has 67 receptions for 910 yards and two touchdowns through 14 games.