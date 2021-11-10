38m ago
Report: Beckham Jr. 'honing in' on Chiefs, Packers and Saints
Odell Beckham Jr. has reportedly narrowed his list of landing spots to three teams. According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, Beckham Jr. is "honing in" on the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints.
TSN.ca Staff
Which team is the best fit for OBJ?
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Odell Beckham Jr. has reportedly narrowed his list of landing spots to three teams.
According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, Beckham Jr. is "honing in" on the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints.
The Packers have the best record of the group at 7-2, while the Saints are 5-3 and the Chiefs, who have reached each of the past two Super Bowls, are 5-4.
Beckham Jr. was officially released by the Cleveland Browns on Monday and cleared waivers Tuesday.
The 29-year-old has 17 catches for 232 yards in six games this season and was limited to just seven games last season due to a knee injury.