LONDON (AP) — Odsonne Edouard’s first-half goal was enough for Crystal Palace to beat Southampton 1-0 on Saturday for a third consecutive home win in the English Premier League.

The visitors put pressure on the hosts early before the Eagles took control and looked the more dangerous side throughout. Edouard broke the deadlock in the 38th minute when he tapped home from Tyrick Mitchell's low cross.

Che Adams returned to Ralph Hasenhuttl’s starting lineup and had the team's best chances. One saw his shot ping off the post in the first half.

Southampton dropped to within two points of the relegation zone.

Palace’s first opportunity came when Michael Olise curled a free kick toward goal but saw it tipped away by Southampton keeper Gavin Bazunu.

Palace seized momentum as captain Luka Milivojevic’s powerful shot was blocked by Lyanco. The Eagles came close following a fancy piece of footwork by World Cup hopeful Eberechi Eze to feed Wilfried Zaha, whose attempt from the left rolled across the face of goal.

The hosts somehow avoided what has become an unwelcome signature for Patrick Vieira this season — conceding a first-half opener — after Adams wove through multiple Palace shirts only to direct his shot at the right post.

And it was frustration at the other end for Eze as Bazunu dived to block a low effort at the left post before he drilled a second attempt from the same spot just wide.

The hosts thought they had the opener when Edouard found the back of the net in the 32nd but the Saints were spared by the offside flag.

Moments later, the Southampton keeper did well to save Joachim Andersen's header, but Palace looked close to breaking the deadlock as it held strong in the final third.

It was Edouard who finally found the net following a few quick touches by Zaha, who played through Mitchell and his pass was slotted home from six yards.

Southampton looked re-energized to start the second half, though Palace keeper Vicente Guaita was not called into action until he was forced into a kneeling save from Adams' powerful shot. He then parried away Stuart Armstrong’s low effort at the left post.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup