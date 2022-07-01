Ahead of the NHL Draft on July 7 and the opening of free agency on July 13, TSN.ca keeps you up to date with all the latest rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.

Mellanby in San Jose?

The San Jose Sharks are in need of a permanent general manager after longtime executive Doug Wilson stepped down in April and was replaced by assistant Joe Will on an interim basis.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, Scott Mellanby, the former Montreal Canadiens assistant GM, is a potential replacement for Wilson. Dreger says the 56-year-old former NHLer has been in the mix for general manager jobs before and is believed to be ready.

Some wondering around the league if the Sharks are poised to announce the hiring of a new GM. One of the names that has surfaced this week...Scott Mellanby. He’s been in the mix before and is believed to be ready. If nothing else, other clubs are talking about it. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 1, 2022

The Sharks have missed the playoffs in each of the last three seasons.

Staying Together?

According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche will have contract talks with forward Nazem Kadri early next week.

Dreger notes that it will likely take anywhere from $8 million to $9 million to sign the 31-year-old, who is coming off a career year with the Avs, scoring 28 goals and 59 assists over 71 games. Kadri added seven goals and eight assists over 16 playoff games.

The London, Ont., native is coming off a six-year, $27 million contract signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2016.

DeBrincat Available?

After recording a career-high 78 points, including 41 goals and 37 assists, it appears Chicago Blackhawks left winger Alex DeBrincat is on the trade market, according to TSN Hockey Pierre LeBrun.

LeBrun report that the 'Hawks have been listening to offers for the past "five to six weeks", but are asking for more than what the Minnesota Wild received from the Los Angeles Kings for forward Kevin Fiala (No. 19 pick and defenceman Brock Faber).

It will likely take a "three asset package" to acquire DeBrincat, says LeBrun.

"Now, there is a pressure point here in terms of next Thursday's first round. The Blackhawks would expect a first-round pick to likely be part of any package involving Alex DeBrincat," LeBrun said on Insider Trading. "So, things could be coming to a head over the next seven days. Keep that in mind because the Kings were talking to Chicago about DeBrincat before turning towards Kevin Fiala and paying a little less for him."

The Seattle Kraken could be interested in DeBrincat, speculates LeBrun, as they were one of the teams attempting to pick up Fiala from the Wild.