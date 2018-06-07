The Anaheim Ducks made the playoffs for a sixth straight season, the fifth consecutive year that the team topped 100 points.

Off-Season Game Plan examines a Ducks team that has a mix of youth and veteran talent, but is running into some trouble with some of its more prominent older players.

With injuries getting the better of Ryan Kesler, and Corey Perry in steady decline that left Ryan Getzlaf and Cam Fowler among the four highest-paid players on the team and both missed significant time with injuries last season. When the money being spent is not met by production, that leads to trouble.

The challenge facing GM Bob Murray is how to get out of this mess. It’s not like the Ducks are so bad that they should blow it up and start over, but there are going to be real challenges keeping this team in the playoff mix.

If there is one big, bold move to make this summer, it could be to trade Perry, a 33-year-old who had scored at least 30 goals in five straight full seasons before Randy Carlyle took over behind the Ducks bench. Perry has 36 goals in two seasons since; not enough production for a cap hit of $8.625-million.

Failing a Perry blockbuster, and he has a no-movement clause to complicate matters even further, the Ducks may keep the core intact for another year. They have an excellent goaltender, one of the best shutdown defensive pairs in the game, and some high-end forward talent. It’s enough to be competitive, but is it enough to go all the way?

HOCKEY OPS/COACH

Bob Murray/Randy Carlyle

HEROES

John Gibson – The 24-year-old netminder was my choice for the Vezina Trophy, finishing with a .926 save percentage in 60 games, and had the best all-situations differential between save percentage and expected save percentage.

Josh Manson – The shutdown blueliner added some offence to his game, scoring a career-high 37 points, and the Ducks outscored the opposition 70-40 with Manson on the ice for 5-on-5 play.

Rickard Rakell – For the second straight season, the Ducks winger topped 30 goals, this time netting a career-best 34 on his way to a career-high 69 points.

ZEROES

Corey Perry – It’s hardly earth-shattering news that a 33-year-old winger might be declining, but Perry managed 17 goals and 49 points, his lowest full-season point total since 2006-2007.

Ryan Kesler – Hip surgery naturally slowed down the 33-year-old centre, but he managed just 14 points in 44 games after returning to the lineup, and he ended up with worst shot metrics (48.3 CF%, -2.7 CFRel%) of his career.

Kevin Bieksa – The veteran blueliner missed time after breaking his hand, but also was buried in his own end (44.5 CF%, -5.9 CFRel%) and outscored 34-20 during 5-on-5 play.

RETURNING FORWARDS NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2018-19 CAP Rickard Rakell 77 34 35 69 49.8 1.3 101.9 54.1 19:25 $3.789M Ryan Getzlaf 56 11 50 61 52.0 2.5 101.6 51.3 21:26 $8.25M Adam Henrique 81 24 26 50 48.1 -0.9 102.7 46.3 17:47 $4.0M Corey Perry 71 17 32 49 47.4 -1.3 101.3 53.3 17:47 $8.625M Jakob Silfverberg 77 17 23 40 50.1 1.8 101.6 40.7 17:58 $3.75M Andrew Cogliano 80 12 23 35 49.7 1.5 102.3 46.3 15:12 $3.0M Ryan Kesler 44 8 6 14 48.3 -2.7 98.4 39.0 18:02 $6.875M Patrick Eaves $3.15M

FREE AGENT FORWARDS NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2017-81 CAP STATUS Ondrej Kase 66 20 18 38 52.6 3.7 102.9 54.1 13:55 $670K RFA Nick Ritchie 76 10 17 27 49.7 1.3 100.8 53.6 13:11 $894K RFA Derek Grant 66 12 12 24 46.2 -1.7 103.0 49.5 11:06 $650K UFA Antoine Vermette 64 8 8 16 45.4 -3.1 99.7 43.4 13:45 $1.75M UFA Jason Chimera 74 3 10 13 43.2 -6.1 99.2 38.9 10:18 $2.25M UFA J.T. Brown 47 2 5 7 50.5 -2.9 96 47.2 9:04 $1.25M UFA Chris Kelly 12 0 2 2 39.6 -9.1 110.7 62.5 7:40 $1.25M UFA

The next generation of Ducks stars, 25-year-old Rickard Rakell has scored 67 goals in 148 games over the past two seasons; his 54 even-strength goals in that time has him tied with Nikita Kucherov for fourth. He’s been a high-percentage shooter (16.5% over the past two seasons), but did generate nearly three shots on goal per game last season.

Injuries knocked Ryan Getzlaf out of the lineup for 26 games, the most he’s missed in a single season, but the 33-year-old continues to be one of the game’s top playmakers, putting up better than a point per game for the first time since 2013-2014.

The Ducks got Adam Henrique, along with Joseph Blandisi, from the Devils in a trade for Sami Vatanen and Henrique buried 20 goals in 57 games for Anaheim. He gives the team much-needed help down the middle of the ice and has topped 20 goals four times in the past five seasons.

It’s more than a little troubling that Corey Perry has seen his point totals drop so steadily (62 to 53 to 49 the past three seasons) and last season he generated 2.37 shots on goal per game, his lowest rate since 2006-2007. If he’s going to be reduced to secondary offensive contributor, that’s something of a problem since he brings a cap hit of $8.625-million.

The Ducks have to make some tough decisions involving Ryan Kesler and Corey Perry .

A steady two-way winger, Jakob Silfverberg has ranged between 39 and 46 points in each of the past four seasons, all while starting more shifts in the defensive zone because he’s taking on difficult defensive assignments. He will be going into the final year of his current contract, so there is going to be a decision to be made on his long-term status.

The only two games that Andrew Cogliano has ever missed in his 11-year NHL career are due to a suspension from last season but, otherwise, it was a pretty typical season for Cogliano, who plays a reliable two-way game and has had 35 points in each of the past two seasons.

As Ryan Kesler tries to recover from his hip woes, it has been mentioned as a possibility that he could miss next season. That would leave a hole in the Anaheim lineup, but if Kesler isn’t physically capable of playing better than he did last season then that hole already existed. He’s played hard for a lot of years and that may finally be catching up to him.

Drafted in the seventh round of the 2014 Draft, Ondrej Kase has emerged as a steal, scoring 20 goals in 66 games last season. His role, and hopefully his production, should continue to increase.

Power forward Nick Ritchie has recorded more than 200 hits in back-to-back seasons and has managed 55 points over the past two years. He was the 10th overall pick in 2014; will he show more offensive acumen and turn into something better than a third-line banger?

The Ducks do have a couple of very good forward prospects that may be close to challenging for jobs, but it probably makes sense for Sam Steel and Troy Terry to start in the American Hockey League.

That means that there should be a need for the Ducks to grab a couple of free agent centres to fill the third and fourth-line spots. Tyler Bozak, Derek Ryan, Tomas Plekanec, Valtteri Filppula, Kyle Brodziak and Mark Letestu are among the candidates that would seem to fill the holes in the Anaheim lineup.

RETURNING DEFENCEMEN NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2018-19 CAP Josh Manson 80 7 30 37 50.7 2.6 103.9 43.9 20:21 $825K Cam Fowler 67 8 24 32 48.8 0.6 100.5 47.8 24:51 $4.0M Hampus Lindholm 69 13 18 31 52.6 5.3 101.7 48.1 22:44 $5.206M Marcus Pettersson 22 1 3 4 44.4 -5.6 104.6 51.3 13:37 $794K Korbinian Holzer 16 0 0 0 41.9 -2.3 98.3 54.9 11:37 $900K

FREE AGENT DEFENCEMEN NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2017-18 CAP STATUS Brandon Montour 80 9 23 32 49.3 1.4 101.2 51.8 20:21 $925K RFA Kevin Bieksa 59 0 8 8 44.5 -5.9 98.2 46.5 18:01 $4.0M UFA

A physical presence on the blueline, Josh Manson upped his offensive game last season and plays a big role on the Ducks’ shutdown pairing. The 26-year-old is inked to a reasonable deal for his significant two-way contributions.

John Gibson and Josh Manson are, along with Hampus Lindholm , the defensive backbone of the Ducks.

The return of Randy Carlyle has worked out well for Cam Fowler, the 26-year-old who has had two of his best seasons in the past two years. A late-season shoulder injury prevented Fowler from participating in the playoffs, leaving a big hole on the Anaheim blueline.

Although he has recorded 30 or more points three times in his five NHL seasons, Hampus Lindholm doesn’t score enough to get big fanfare, but he’s a legitimate star on the Ducks defence. His relative possession stats rank near the top among defencemen over the past three seasons and, in his career, the Ducks have averaged 18.8 more goals for than against per season at evens when Lindholm is on the ice.

Lanky 22-year-old Marcus Pettersson got a taste of NHL action last season and while he was soundly outshot, he rode favourable percentages (104.6 PDO) to a positive goal differential. With some potential turnover on the Anaheim blueline, Pettersson may be in line for a regular role next season.

Korbinian Holzer’s whole career has been spent on the roster bubble, as he’s never played more than 34 games in a season, and he played just 16 games for the Ducks last season. He’s still under contract for another year, but the Ducks should be able to do better.

In his first full NHL season, 24-year-old Brandon Montour established himself as a bona fide top four defenceman, playing 20 minutes per game, putting up 32 points with favourable possession numbers. As a restricted free agent, he’s due for a new contract and the Ducks may want to invest long-term in Montour.

If the Ducks don’t bring back Kevin Bieksa, there may be opportunities available on the third pair. Anaheim could look for an inexpensive free agent like Andrej Sustr, Luke Schenn or Christian Folin, but there may also be room for prospects Jacob Larsson and Andy Welinski.

RETURNING GOALTENDERS NAME GP W L T SV% EV SV% 2018-19 CAP John Gibson 60 31 18 7 .926 .927 $2.3M Ryan Miller 28 12 6 6 .928 .941 $2.0M

Over the past two seasons, John Gibson has a .925 save percentage in 112 games, performance that moves the 24-year-old among the top players at the position. He can improve his consistency, but his results behind a spotty defence have been impressive.

37-year-old Ryan Miller has settled into a backup role, and has been very good. Although he played just 28 games last season, Miller posted a .928 save percentage, the second best mark of his career.

TOP PROSPECTS PLAYER POS. GP G A PTS +/- TEAM (LEAGUE) Sam Steel C 54 33 50 83 +27 Regina (WHL) Jacob Larsson D 50 3 13 16 +12 San Diego (AHL) Troy Terry RW 39 14 34 48 +21 Denver (NCHC) Maxime Comtois LW 54 44 41 85 +43 Victoriaville (QMJHL) Marcus Pettersson D 44 0 14 14 +7 San Diego (AHL) Max Jones LW 31 19 5 24 -6 Kingston (OHL) Kevin Roy LW 45 14 23 37 +4 San Diego (AHL) Josh Mahura D 60 22 47 69 +36 Regina (WHL) Antoine Morand C 66 26 50 76 +16 Acadie-Bathurst (QMJHL) Jack Kopacka LW 66 31 32 63 +28 Sault Ste. Marie (OHL) Giovanni Fiore RW 65 18 12 30 -4 San Diego (AHL) Kalle Kossila LW 55 21 33 54 +2 San Diego (AHL) Andy Welinski D 51 10 24 34 -11 San Diego (AHL) Joseph Blandisi LW 46 8 21 29 +1 San Diego (AHL) Keaton Thompson D 64 5 11 16 -12 San Diego (AHL)

DRAFT

23rd – Ty Smith, Ryan Merkley, Jared McIsaac, Ryan McLeod

FREE AGENCY

The Ducks have approximately $65.8M committed to the 2018-2019 salary cap for 17 players.

NEEDS

One top-nine forward, depth forwards, a couple of defencemen

WHAT I SAID THE DUCKS NEEDED LAST YEAR

One top-six winger, backup goaltender, financial flexibility

THEY ADDED

Derek Grant, Dennis Rasmussen, Francois Beauchemin, Ryan Miller

TRADE MARKET

Corey Perry, Jakob Silfverberg, Nick Ritchie

PROJECTED 2018-19 DEPTH CHART LEFT WING CENTRE RIGHT WING Rickard Rakell Ryan Getzlaf Ondrej Kase Andrew Cogliano Adam Henrique Jakob Silfverberg Nick Ritchie Tyler Bozak * Corey Perry Kevin Roy Kyle Brodziak * Eric Fehr * Kalle Kossila Sam Steel Troy Terry Nic Kerdiles Ryan Kesler Giovanni Fiore

LEFT DEFENCE RIGHT DEFENCE GOALTENDER Hampus Lindholm Josh Manson John Gibson Cam Fowler Brandon Montour Ryan Miller Marcus Pettersson Andrej Sustr * Kevin Boyle Jacob Larsson Andy Welinski Jaycob Megna Korbinian Holzer

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick , Corsica , Hockey Viz , and Hockey Reference .