The Buffalo Sabres have gone seven straight seasons without making the playoffs, and finished with the worst record in the league in 2017-2018. That did come with a reward, however, as the Sabres won the draft lottery and have the first pick in 2018.

Off-Season Game Plan looks at a Sabres team that might finally be on the right track, or at least moving in that direction.

When the Sabres hired Jason Botterill to be their GM last summer, it was understandable that he might want to spend a year analyzing what kind of talent he had in the organization. After finishing in last place overall, it’s also understandable if Botterill is ready to make some changes.

Making those changes should be easier with Rasmus Dahlin coming into the fold. The top prospect in this year’s draft is a franchise defenceman, the type who can dictate the pace of the game and control play when he’s on the ice.

Now, Botterill can build a core of a team around Dahlin, Jack Eichel, and Casey Mittelstadt, with an eye towards acquiring more young talent that can grow alongside those players.

The Sabres finished with 62 points in 2017-2018, 35 points out of a playoff spot, so it’s not reasonable to think that the arrival of Dahlin will entirely close that gap, but it’s time for improvement to take hold and the moves that Botterill makes this summer will be geared towards making the team a long-term contender.

HOCKEY OPS/COACH

Jason Botterill/Phil Housley

HEROES

Jack Eichel – He’s still a work in progress, missing time with injuries over the past two seasons, but he’s also a 21-year-old centre who scored 64 points in 67 games on a bad team.

Sam Reinhart – The season looked like it was going to be a complete loss, as Reinhart had 13 points in the first 44 games, but he finished with 37 points in the last 38 games. Coupled with strong possession stats, Reinhart made a strong case to be part of the plan moving forward.

Jake McCabe – It probably says something about the Sabres season that a solid defensive defenceman qualifies as one of the better performances of the season, but that’s the case with McCabe, who was steady when not many Sabres blueliners could make such a claim.

ZEROES

Robin Lehner & Chad Johnson – Both goaltenders have had better seasons than what they delivered in 2017-2018. Lehner might be a little below average as a starting goaltender, but was much better in 2016-2017. Johnson had been a strong backup option for three of the previous four seasons (one of which was with Buffalo), but he fizzled in a relatively significant backup role last season. The Sabres might have been competitive with one of their goaltenders struggling, but both? No chance.

Kyle Okposo – Understand that, about a year ago, Okposo was in the ICU, with very serious health concerns, so the fact that he was still an NHL player is really a massive accomplishment. At the same time, he’s been a very productive player throughout his career and last season’s 0.58 points per game counted as his lowest since 2012-2013.

Zach Bogosian – Injuries have been a staple of the 27-year-old’s career – the last time he played more than 70 games was 2010-2011 – but he was limited to just 18 games in 2017-2018. He played okay in those games, but the Sabres need more from a player that comes with a cap hit over $5.1-million per season.

RETURNING FORWARDS NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2018-19 CAP Jack Eichel 67 25 36 64 49.2 1.9 98.9 60.5 20:09 $10.0M Ryan O'Reilly 81 24 37 61 49.9 3.1 98.1 41.1 20:49 $7.5M Kyle Okposo 76 15 29 44 46.4 -1.7 97.4 52.8 17:02 $6.0M Jason Pominville 82 16 18 34 51.1 4.8 98.1 62.8 14:54 $5.6M Evan Rodrigues 48 7 18 25 49.7 3.8 99.1 47.1 13:56 $650K Johan Larsson 80 4 13 17 42.7 -6.6 94.1 32.5 14:07 $1.475M Zemgus Girgensons 71 7 8 15 48.4 1.3 97.5 49.6 13:53 $1.6M Matt Moulson 14 0 0 0 46.7 -1.1 87.9 53.5 10:17 $5.0M

FREE AGENT FORWARDS NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2017-18 CAP STATUS Sam Reinhart 82 25 25 50 51.4 5.3 97.8 53.8 17:06 $894K RFA Benoit Pouliot 74 13 6 19 46.0 -1.5 97.8 52.2 13:41 $1.15M UFA Scott Wilson 69 6 8 14 46.4 -1.3 96.5 47.0 12:12 $625K RFA Jordan Nolan 69 4 4 8 42.6 -6.1 97.9 45.0 9:48 $950K UFA Jacob Josefson 39 2 2 4 37.4 -12.6 99.5 28.8 11:23 $700K UFA

Frustration has already been a theme with 21-year-old Jack Eichel, a very talented player who has 121 points in 128 games over the past two seasons. That means he’s missed 36 games due to injuries, and he’s been the franchise player for a Sabres team that has lost a lot of games.

However, it’s not unreasonable for Eichel to want more help from the supporting cast, and if he gets it, the results should get better both for the team and Eichel individually.

Ryan O'Reilly may offer some value on the trade market.

Veteran centre Ryan O’Reilly caused a stir with his interview at the end of the season, talking about how he lost his love for the game, and that might help pave the way for his departure, but don’t let the frustration after another losing season take away from O’Reilly’s contributions.

He is consistently asked to handle tough matchups and start more shifts in the defensive zone, the latter at least in part because of his face-off acumen – he’s won more than 58% of draws in three seasons with the Sabres. Even given those circumstances, O’Reilly has been a productive two-way centre, tied for 28th in the league with 295 points over the past five seasons.

But, if the Sabres are going to build a core around younger players, they could certainly free up significant cap space and add more young assets by moving O’Reilly, so long as they understand that someone else is going to have to take on the tough minutes that O’Reilly has been handling.

30-year-old right winger Kyle Okposo survived a major health scare and struggled early, with 19 points in the first 40 games of the season, but he started to come around in the second half of the year. If he’s healthy from the start next year, he should be a solid contributor in a top-six role. That might be a modest expectation given his $6-million cap hit, but he also has just 45 even-strength points in two seasons with the Sabres.

Upon his return to Buffalo, 35-year-old Jason Pominville ended up with 34 points, his lowest points per game (0.41 ppg) of his career, but that production notwithstanding, the puck was moving the right way with him on the ice, and that isn’t something that should be taken for granted.

24-year-old Evan Rodrigues has made steady progress since turning pro three years ago and, in a partial season, was productive enough to be considered a regular in next year’s lineup. He can move around the lineup and that flexibility can help when trying to fit pieces together.

Last season probably didn’t go as hoped for 25-year-old centre Johan Larsson, who started a bunch of his shifts in the defensive zone, but was overmatched on a consistent basis, with poor shot differentials and terrible percentages (94.1 PDO) leading to his getting outscored 52-17 during 5-on-5 play. He’s under contract for another season, so the Sabres could give Larsson a shot at redemption, hoping that improved depth in the lineup will lead to better results.

A first-round pick in 2012, Zemgus Girgensons has had three straight seasons in which he produced fewer than 20 points. He’s a solid enough checker, but contributes next to nothing offensively, so if he’s anywhere in the top nine, he’s effectively a place-holder in the lineup, waiting to be supplanted by more skilled options.

Last season started so poorly for 22-year-old Sam Reinhart, but his second half brought a dramatic turnaround. He’s not flashy, but makes good decisions with the puck and he’s a strong complementary player.

An industrious winger who played in Pittsburgh when GM Jason Botterill was there, Scott Wilson was acquired from Detroit and he was fine in a depth role.

After getting loaned to the Kings’ AHL affiliate, it would seem likely that the last year of Matt Moulson’s contract will be bought out. He didn’t really work out for the Sabres, but had some great years when playing alongside John Tavares with the Islanders. There might be a lesson there.

The important part for the Sabres is the development of their prospects. Casey Mittelstadt joined the team after his freshman year at the University of Minnesota and had five points in his first six games. He’s a brilliant offensive talent, and the 19-year-old should be a significant player for the Sabres next season.

There were surely higher hopes for Alex Nylander, the eighth pick in 2016, but he did make some progress down the stretch, producing 18 points in his last 23 AHL games. It would be optimistic to assume that he’d be ready to play in the NHL next season, but he could be in consideration at some point next year. 20-year-old Rasmus Asplund, a second-round pick in 2016, is expected to be a solid checking centre, but probably needs further development.

For more immediate help, the Sabres can explore the trade market, where there are countless options, but maybe they could find some veteran help in free agency. I’m not sure that’s the ideal approach, but with an eye towards becoming competitive more quickly, David Perron, James Neal, Riley Nash, and Tyler Bozak are among those to consider.

RETURNING DEFENCEMEN NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2018-19 CAP Rasmus Ristolainen 73 6 35 41 47.8 0.2 98.3 52.2 26:30 $5.4M Marco Scandella 82 5 17 22 47.4 -0.4 97.9 50.1 23:19 $4.0M Jake McCabe 53 3 9 12 48.3 1.5 98.2 53.1 19:30 $1.6M Nathan Beaulieu 59 1 8 9 47.9 0.8 98.0 50.9 15:57 $2.4M Zach Bogosian 18 0 1 1 48.9 2.9 95.5 43.2 19:09 $5.143M

FREE AGENT DEFENCEMEN NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2017-18 CAP STATUS Victor Antipin 47 0 10 10 47.5 -0.3 99.0 54.9 15:17 $925K RFA Casey Nelson 37 3 5 8 47.9 0.1 95.3 49.9 18:47 $650K UFA Justin Falk 46 1 1 2 42.5 -6.1 96.3 41.6 16:05 $650K UFA Josh Gorges 34 0 2 2 44.4 -5.8 100.2 43.4 14:56 $3.9M UFA

For years, the Sabres’ defence has been a glaring shortcoming for the team, but there is now hope that they have a legitimate franchise defenceman on the way. Landing the first pick in the draft means that the Sabres get Rasmus Dahlin, a brilliant talent who is clearly considered the top draft prospect this year. He’s 6-foot-2, a great skater and puckhandler who has already compiled a sensational highlight reel. Who knows how quickly Dahlin will be contending for Norris Trophies, but he’ll make the Sabres better immediately.

Would the Sabres trade Rasmus Ristolainen , or wait another year?

Much-maligned since he was drafted eighth overall in 2013, Rasmus Ristolainen has been asked to handle the minutes of a workhorse No. 1 defenceman and the results have been less than ideal. His possession stats improved last season, and that may have been due to getting a better partner, Marco Scandella.

While there may still be high-end value on the trade market for Ristolainen, and if there is the Sabres should pay attention, it may also be worth keeping him around and, as the talent improves on the Buffalo blueline, the work might get a tad easier for Ristolainen. Further, if the Sabres do trade him, they will then have a new hole to fill on the right side of the blueline.

Getting Marco Scandella from Minnesota was a solid addition, and the 28-year-old played a career-high 23:19 per game. That’s a pretty big jump – nearly five minutes per game from his previous season with the Wild – but such is the response to the Sabres getting a competent defenceman.

A sturdy defensive defenceman, Jake McCabe doesn’t grab much of the spotlight, but that’s okay; just providing steady defensive play makes him a valuable contributor.

The Sabres made a savvy move to acquire Nathan Beaulieu last summer, but he struggled to fit in. It would be entirely fine to bring the 25-year-old back to see if he could bounce back, but he might also be a trade candidate.

27-year-old Zach Bogosian seems to be have already been worn down by injuries and he played just 18 games last year, but he’s under contract for a couple more seasons and the Sabres can at least hope that’s healthy enough to fill one of their spots on the right side.

Russian puck-moving defenceman Viktor Antipin didn’t have a very smooth transition to the NHL and he’s a restricted free agent, so he could return, but it’s already being reported that he has multiple offers waiting for him in the KHL.

A smooth skater, Brendan Guhle should be getting close to a spot in Buffalo. He showed well enough in 18 games with the Sabres last season that he could be in contention for a job next season.

22-year-old Swedish blueliner Lawrence Pilut, who was named defenceman of the year in the Swedish Hockey League, has been added to the mix. He’s a smallish puck mover who had 38 points in 52 games.

There are some veterans hanging around on the fringe of the Sabres blueline. Casey Nelson is an unrestricted free agent, but Taylor Fedun and Matt Tennyson offer organizational depth.

FREE AGENT GOALTENDERS NAME GP W L T SV% EV SV% 2017-18 CAP STATUS Robin Lehner 53 14 26 9 .908 .916 $4.0M RFA Chad Johnson 36 10 16 3 .891 .901 $2.5M UFA

After a down season, it seems unlikely that the Sabres will bring back Robin Lehner, who is a restricted free agent and would require a $4-million qualifying offer. If the Sabres aren’t sold on Lehner as a starter, that’s a steep price. The 26-year-old’s has had some ups and downs already in his career, but it’s reasonable enough if the Sabres would like to take their goaltending in another direction.

The Sabres don't appear to be sold on Robin Lehner as their starting netminder.

Top goaltending prospect Linus Ullmark had a strong season in the AHL and should get a shot in the NHL next season. He has a .917 save percentage in 26 NHL games and the 24-year-old may be a solid backup, or maybe more.

Where do the Sabres turn for a new goaltender? The free agent market is thin, but Carter Hutton or Jonathan Bernier might be able to share time with Ullmark. On the trade market, Aaron Dell or Philipp Grubauer are backups that might warrant a chance in a starter’s role. Someone like Philadelphia’s Brian Elliott could offer a short-term solution.

TOP PROSPECTS PLAYER POS. GP G A PTS +/- TEAM (LEAGUE) Casey Mittelstadt C 34 11 19 30 +4 Minnesota (Big 10) Alex Nylander RW 51 8 19 27 +3 Rochester (AHL) Brendan Guhle D 50 8 18 26 +1 Prince Albert (WHL) Rasmus Asplund C 50 8 20 28 +4 Farjestads (SHL) Linus Ullmark G 44 .922 Rochester (AHL) Marcus Davidsson C 39 9 12 21 +16 Djurgardens (SHL) Lawrence Pilut D 52 8 30 38 +13 HV71 (SHL) Ukko-Pekka Luukonen G 24 .908 LeKi (Mestis) Will Borgen D 36 2 13 15 +9 St. Cloud St. (NCHC) Cliff Pu RW 65 29 55 84 +19 Kingston (OHL) Danny O'Regan C 49 13 27 40 -2 Rochester (AHL) C.J. Smith LW 57 17 27 44 +4 Rochester (AHL) Victor Olofsson RW 50 27 16 43 +1 Frolunda (WHL) Nick Baptiste RW 36 7 11 18 +3 Rochester (AHL) Justin Bailey RW 37 10 5 15 +3 Rochester (AHL)

DRAFT

1st – Rasmus Dahlin

FREE AGENCY

The Sabres have approximately $55.8M committed to the 2018-2019 salary cap for 13 players.

NEEDS

Three top-six forwards, one top-pair defenceman, starting goaltender

WHAT I SAID THE SABRES NEEDED LAST YEAR

One top-nine forward, two top-four defencemen, depth defencemen, backup goaltender

THEY ADDED

Jason Pominville, Benoit Pouliot, Jordan Nolan, Marco Scandella, Victor Antipin, Nathan Beaulieu, Chad Johnson

TRADE MARKET

Ryan O’Reilly, Zemgus Girgensons, Rasmus Ristolainen, Marco Scandella, Nathan Beaulieu, Robin Lehner

PROJECTED 2018-2019 SABRES DEPTH CHART LEFT WING CENTRE RIGHT WING Robby Fabbri * Jack Eichel Sam Reinhart Conor Sheary * Casey Mittelstadt Kyle Okposo Zemgus Girgensons Evan Rodrigues Jason Pominville Scott Wilson Johan Larsson Nick Baptiste Alex Nylander Rasmus Asplund Klim Kostin * C.J. Smith Danny O'Regan Viktor Olofsson

LEFT DEFENCE RIGHT DEFENCE GOALTENDER Rasmus Dahlin* Zach Bogosian Linus Ullmark Marco Scandella Rasmus Ristolainen Carter Hutton * Jake McCabe Lawrence Pilut* Christopher Gibson * Brendan Guhle Taylor Fedun Will Borgen Matt Tennyson

