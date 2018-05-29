The Colorado Avalanche had an unbelievable turnaround season, nearly doubling their point total from the previous year and reaching the playoffs.

Off-Season Game Plan looks into the up-and-coming Avalanche squad, and what they might be able to do this summer.

It’s not as if the Avalanche haven’t had surprise seasons in the past. In 2013-2014, they pulled a 112-point season out of nowhere and then missed the playoffs for the next three seasons.

So the question is whether these Avs can build on their breakthrough 2017-2018 season. There are some warning signs. The Avalanche were 23rd in score-adjusted Corsi (48.4%) and 29th in score-adjusted expected goals percentage (46.4%).

However, Colorado had a .932 save percentage at 5-on-5, which ranked third. That asks a lot of the goaltenders to maintain that level, and if they can’t, can the Avalanche improve their share of

With this roster, standing pat probably won’t take the Avs back to the playoffs, but they are also in position that they could take on a big contract (or two), in free agency or trades. They have sharp people working in the front office, so it would come as a surprise if the Avalanche go into the summer without a plan to keep moving this forward, but they're also walking a statistical tight rope.

HOCKEY OPS/COACH

Joe Sakic/Jared Bednar

HEROES

Nathan MacKinnon – After four seasons that were intriguing enough, but a little underwhelming, the first overall pick in the 2013 Draft busted out with 97 points in 74 games. It’s amazing what can happen when the shooting percentage surges into double digits.

Mikko Rantanen – Sure, he benefitted from skating on MacKinnon’s wing, but 84 points in his second season was impressive by any measure.

Semyon Varlamov – A crucial piece of the Avalanche’s success, the goaltender had a .920 save percentage and his 11.99 Goals Saved Above Average was the second-best of his career.

ZEROES

Colin Wilson – Injuries limited him to 56 games, but Wilson still finished with just six goals and 18 points, his lowest point total since he had 15 points in 35 games as a rookie in 2009-2010.

Nail Yakupov – On one hand, the 2012 first overall pick was on the ice for 24 goals for and 16 against at 5-on-5, but managed just 16 points in 58 games, recording a lone assist in his last 17 games.

J.T. Compher – The second-year forward played 16 minutes per game, but had just 14 even-strength points and was outscored 45 to 21 at evens.

RETURNING FORWARDS NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2018-19 CAP Nathan MacKinnon 74 39 58 97 50.6 4.0 102.9 57.0 19:54 $6.3M Mikko Rantanen 81 29 55 84 50.3 3.9 102.7 56.9 18:58 $894K Gabriel Landeskog 78 25 37 62 49.5 3.3 103.5 54.0 20:09 $5.571M Alexander Kerfoot 79 19 24 43 47.0 -0.6 102.2 52.0 13:27 $925K Carl Soderberg 77 16 21 37 46.3 -2.2 101.5 31.0 17:21 $4.75M J.T. Compher 69 13 10 23 47.4 -0.8 97.2 48.6 16:00 $925K Sven Andrighetto 50 8 14 22 50.0 2.9 96.7 50.3 14:29 $1.4M Tyson Jost 56 12 10 22 45.9 -2.4 100.7 49.4 14:38 $886K Colin Wilson 56 6 12 18 47.8 0.1 99.2 50.8 13:08 $3.938M Gabriel Bourque 58 5 6 11 40.1 -8.8 100.8 42.0 10:54 $950K Dominic Toninato 37 0 2 2 48.5 0.4 101.7 51.0 7:54 $925K

FREE AGENT FORWARDS NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2017-18 CAP STATUS Blake Comeau 79 13 21 34 47.4 -0.6 100.5 34.2 15:52 $2.4M UFA Matt Nieto 74 15 11 26 45.9 -2.3 101.6 33.6 14:55 $1.0M RFA Nail Yakupov 58 9 7 16 84.1 0.1 104.3 53.6 10:50 $875K RFA

Through the first four seasons of his NHL career, Nathan MacKinnon was a good player, but hadn’t fulfilled his vast potential, in part because he was a low-percentage finisher, scoring on 8.0% of his shots. He put it all together last season, though, and generated more shots than ever (3.84 per game) but also scored on 13.7% of his shots, leading to career highs of 39 goals and 97 points. Now, that’s the new level of expectation for the 22-year-old star.

In his second season, Mikko Rantanen stepped up and filled the right wing spot alongside MacKinnon and put up 84 points. Since 2000, there are eight players who have produced more points during their age 21 season and they’re all stars.

Colorado's top line carried the club offensively.

Team captain Gabriel Landeskog took up the left flank on that top line, scoring 25 goals and 62 points, his best production since 2013-2014. He consistently drives play and provides a defensive conscience on a line that had outscored the opposition 47-27 during 5-on-5 play.

Signed as a free agent coming out of Harvard, Alexander Kerfoot was stunningly effective as a rookie. He had 20 points in his first 26 games, but managed 23 in his next 53, and it’s reasonable to expect production to decline next season because he shot 23.5%. He did only generate 81 shots on goal in 79 games, which is a woefully low for an offensive forward.

That the Avalanche even brought Carl Soderberg back last season, after a miserable 2016-2017 season, was probably a reflection on their reluctance to pay the price of a buyout, but the 32-year-old veteran centre rebounded and became a useful contributor.

One of the pieces that the Avalanche acquired from Buffalo in the Ryan O’Reilly trade, J.T. Compher played a big role as a rookie last season, but if he’s going to keep getting 16 minutes per game, a bit more production would be nice. Considering that he had a ridiculously low on-ice shooting percentage (4.4%), the odds are that his point totals will improve.

He’s missed some time with injuries, but Sven Andrighetto has been a solid contributor since arriving in Colorado from Montreal, putting up 38 points in 69 games. As an inexpensive source of secondary scoring he provides value.

Jost scores in debut with Canada With the Avalanche getting eliminated from the NHL playoffs, Tyson Jost was made available for Canada and he takes the feed from Jordan Eberle to put Canada ahead 2-0 over Korea.

The 10th pick in the 2016 Draft, Tyson Jost got his feet wet as a rookie last season. 22 points in 65 games was only scratching the surface of what he may become, but the Avalanche did give him quality playing time, including work on the power play. He’s only 20-years-old, so there’s hope for bigger and better things to come as he matures.

Injuries plagued Colin Wilson in his first season with the Avalanche. It was effectively a lost season but, if he’s healthy, he’s a strong forward who can be effective along the boards. He was also a bit notorious, during his time in Nashville, for being a better in the playoffs than in the regular season.

After spending most of the 2016-2017 season in the American Hockey League, Gabriel Bourque got another chance to play in the NHL and even though he got buried in terms of shot differentials (40.1 CF%, -8.8 CFRel%) the Avalanche still offered him a new contract for next season.

Dominic Toninato signed with the Avalanche after spending four years at Minnesota-Duluth and split last season between the AHL and NHL. He managed a total of two assists in 37 games with the Avs, so he’s still scrambling for a spot in the NHL.

A hard working winger with good speed, Matt Nieto scored a career-high 15 goals last season. He’s a useful depth winger, and certainly well worth the waiver price when he was picked up from San Jose in January, 2017.

Nail Yakupov hasn’t been able to live up to his first overall draft status. He had some good moments with the Avalanche early last season, but his production faded and then he was on the outside looking in at the lineup. He’s a restricted free agent, but it wouldn’t come as a big surprise if he didn’t get a qualifying offer, the same thing that happened to him with the Blues last summer.

Prospect Vladislav Kamenev, who was acquired as part of the Matt Duchene deal, missed most of last season after breaking his arm in his first game with the Avalanche, but the 21-year-old has played well in the AHL over the past couple of seasons and should be ready for an NHL job next season.

The Avalanche have a lot of young forwards on entry-level deals, and that does offer some opportunity because they have loads of cap space. Can they, or should they, spend it on veteran forward help? Certainly if John Tavares would consider the move, the Avalanche should back up the Brinks truck. After that, it becomes a little more difficult.

Maybe there is value to be found in the free agent market, whether it’s James van Riemsdyk, Patrick Maroon, James Neal, David Perron or Tyler Bozak, any one of those players could offer some proven veteran help. The question will be price. Not that the Avs can’t afford to spend a bunch, but that they ought to exercise caution because they have young players that will need new contracts after their entry-level deals expire.

Strangely enough, there are a couple of former Avs that would be a decent fit with this team. Paul Stastny is a free agent and would be a fine No. 2 centre behind MacKinnon and Ryan O’Reilly might be an even better option at that spot, but he’s expensive and would cost young assets to acquire.

RETURNING DEFENCEMEN NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2018-19 CAP Tyson Barrie 68 14 43 57 48.0 1.3 101.9 61.4 22:42 $5.5M Erik Johnson 62 9 16 25 48.0 0.5 100.4 48.3 25:26 $6.0M Samuel Girard 73 4 19 23 47.9 -0.6 101 53.5 17:39 $728K Nikita Zadorov 77 7 13 20 84.0 -0.1 101.4 44.0 19:28 $2.15M Mark Barberio 46 3 10 13 49.2 1.0 100.8 37.9 17:17 $1.45M David Warsofsky 16 0 5 5 48.2 2.6 103.0 47.4 13:24 $675K Anton Lindholm 48 0 4 4 44.8 -2.7 103.1 36.4 13:10 $718K Mark Alt 15 0 0 0 48.9 -2.1 99.3 54.7 12:27 $725K

FREE AGENT DEFENCEMEN NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2017-18 CAP STATUS Patrik Nemeth 68 3 12 15 45.9 -2.1 103.1 38.5 19:51 $945K RFA Duncan Siemens 16 1 1 2 50.8 5.0 94.5 39 12:19 $750K RFA

A first-rate offensive defenceman, Tyson Barrie had a career-high 14 goals and 57 points last season, despite playing only 68 games. He lands in trade rumours from time to time, and maybe it would make sense to acquire a bona fide star but, failing that, Barrie is a strong power-play quarterback, even if he does have some issues without the puck.

Tyson Barrie is a difference-maker for the Avs.

While he gets slammed for not living up to his first overall draft status, Erik Johnson has become a legitimate first pair defenceman and played a career-high 25:26 per game last season. The trouble for Johnson is that he can’t stay healthy, having missed 100 games over the past four seasons.

Picked up via Nashville as part of the Matt Duchene trade, Samuel Girard showed lots of potential as a rookie. He’s on the small side, but is a terrific skater who is brilliant with the puck, and his potential offers big long-term value to the Avs.

It has taken some time, but Nikita Zadorov is rounding into a more complete player on the Avalanche blueline. He was another part of the Ryan O’Reilly trade, and the 23-year-old is turning into a physical force.

Although he seems to be perpetually battling for playing time, Mark Barberio has never played more than 60 games in an NHL season, but he’s been an effective player, both in terms of shot and goal differentials. He landed a new two-year contract and it seems like good value if they could just keep him in the lineup.

23-year-old Anton Lindholm is among those battling for a spot on the Colorado blueline. He’s played 60 games over the past couple of seasons, but is still a work in progress.

Signed on waivers from the Dallas Stars, Patrik Nemeth stepped into a big role, playing nearly 20 minutes per game for the Avalanche. Ideally, the Avalanche would have better options to play higher in the lineup but, in the meantime, Nemeth adds a dose of defensive responsibility.

The Avalanche don’t have the most settled situation on the blueline, but that means competition for the likes of Mark Alt, Duncan Siemens, and David Warsofsky, all of whom have spent more time in the AHL than in the NHL.

Top prospect Cale Makar is expected to return to college hockey for another season, but Connor Timmins is making the jump to pro hockey after a strong junior career. It may be another year before they are ready to impact the Avalanche lineup.

RETURNING GOALTENDER NAME GP W L T SV% EV SV% 2018-19 CAP Semyon Varlamov 51 24 16 6 .920 .923 $5.9M

FREE AGENT GOALTENDER NAME GP W L T SV% EV SV% 2017-18 CAP STATUS Jonathan Bernier 37 19 13 3 .913 .924 $2.75M UFA

Semyon Varlamov is coming off a strong season, but is also heading into the final year of his contract. The 30-year-old has a .919 save percentage over the past five seasons, so he’s an above-average goaltender. Whether the Avalanche are inclined to sign him to a significant deal at this age is probably up for some debate.

Semyon Varlamov covers for a lot of the Avs' shortcomings.

The Avalanche did dive into free agency to address their goaltending, signing Czech netminder Pavel Francouz to an inexpensive deal. The 27-year-old has been ridiculously effective in the past two seasons, posting a .949 save percentage in 65 KHL games. It’s worth finding out if he can make the jump to the NHL.

TOP PROSPECTS PLAYER POS. GP G A PTS +/- TEAM (LEAGUE) Cale Makar D 34 5 16 21 +9 Massachusetts (HE) Connor Timmins D 36 8 33 41 +18 Sault Ste. Marie (OHL) Vladislav Kamenev C 17 3 13 16 +4 San Antonio (AHL) Shane Bowers C 40 17 15 32 +16 Boston University (HE) Pavel Francouz G 35 .946 Chelyabinsk Traktor (KHL) A.J. Greer LW 35 8 5 13 -8 San Antonio (AHL) Spencer Martin G 34 .893 San Antonio (AHL) Ty Lewis LW 70 44 56 100 +16 Brandon (WHL) Nicolas Meloche D 58 5 12 17 -16 San Antonio (AHL) Andrei Mironov D 26 1 8 9 +2 San Antonio (AHL) Adam Werner G 47 .914 Bjorkloven (SWE) Josh Dickinson LW 40 15 11 26 +9 Clarkson (ECAC) Ryan Graves D 78 5 12 17 -20 San Antonio (AHL) Denis Smirnov RW 30 15 12 27 +1 Penn St. (Big 10) Nick Leivermann D 43 10 27 37 +0 Penticton (BCHL)

DRAFT

16th – Rasmus Kupari, Grigori Denisenko, Barrett Hayton

FREE AGENCY

The have approximately $52.1M committed to the 2018-2019 salary cap for 21 players.

NEEDS

Two top-nine forwards, one top-four defenceman

WHAT I SAID THE AVALANCHE NEEDED LAST YEAR

Two top-nine forwards, depth forwards, one top-four defenceman

THEY ADDED

Alexander Kerfoot, Tyson Jost, Colin Wilson, Nail Yakupov, Gabriel Bourque, Patrik Nemeth

TRADE MARKET

Colin Wilson, Sven Andrighetto, J.T. Compher, Tyson Jost, Anton Lindholm

PROJECTED 2018-2019 DEPTH CHART LEFT WING CENTRE RIGHT WING Gabriel Landeskog Nathan MacKinnon Mikko Rantanen Patrick Maroon * J.T. Compher Alexander Kerfoot Colin Wilson Carl Soderberg Matt Nieto Vladislav Kamenev Tyson Jost Sven Andrighetto Gabriel Bourque Dominic Toninato Josh Jooris * A.J. Greer Felix Girard Andrew Agozzino

LEFT DEFENCE RIGHT DEFENCE GOALTENDER Patrik Nemeth Erik Johnson Semyon Varlamov Nikita Zadorov Tyson Barrie Pavel Francouz* Samuel Girard Mark Barberio Spencer Martin Mark Alt Duncan Siemens Anton Lindholm Connor Timmins

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick , Corsica , Hockey Viz , and Hockey Reference .