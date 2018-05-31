The Columbus Blue Jackets reached the postseason for the second straight season, but the season also ended with disappointment after another first-round exit.

Off-Season Game Plan looks at a talented Blue Jackets team that has some major decisions to make in the summer.

Given their current salary situation, the Blue Jackets are probably not going to make major additions, but they have two huge priorities this summer.

Left winger Artemi Panarin and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, two of the team’s cornerstone pieces, are one year away from unrestricted free agency, and will be eligible for extensions this summer.

If either one doesn’t get signed to a new contract, that could suddenly open up the possibility to a blockbuster trade this summer.

But, provided those situations don’t prompt a dramatic change in course, the Blue Jackets look like they should have a competitive team, one that may have to count on internal improvement if they are going to take a step forward next season.

HOCKEY OPS/COACH

Jarmo Kekalainen/John Tortorella

HEROES

Seth Jones – My pick for the Norris Trophy, the 23-year-old had a career-high 16 goals and 57 points, with strong shot and goal differentials.

Artemi Panarin – How would the Russian winger fare away from Patrick Kane ? That was the question going into last season, but then Panarin responded with a career-high 82 points in the regular season before producing seven points in six playoff games. Turns out he’s great all on his own.

Sergei Bobrovsky – While the Blue Jackets netminder had a .921 save percentage, that doesn’t even tell the whole story about how well he played in 2017-2018. His save percentage (.936) over expected save percentage (.915) at 5-on-5 was far and away the best among starting goaltenders.

ZEROES

Brandon Dubinsky – The wheels fell off for the veteran centre, who saw his point total drop from 41 to 16 and had his lowest ice time per game since 2007-2008.

Jack Johnson – It’s not unusual for the veteran blueliner to get outshot, because that’s been standard practice throughout his career, but his possession stats (48.0 CF%, -5.2 CFRel%) were back in the tank as he played a career-low 19:33 per game.

Alexander Wennberg – Following his breakout 2016-2017 season, during which he scored 59 points, the Blue Jackets centre dropped to 35 points in 66 games.

RETURNING FORWARDS NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2018-19 CAP Artemi Panarin 81 27 55 82 56.5 7.6 101.9 63.8 20:08 $6.0M Pierre-Luc Dubois 82 20 28 48 55.7 5.9 99.9 65.0 16:38 $894K Cam Atkinson 65 24 22 46 52.3 0.7 102.7 53.7 18:54 $2.875M Alexander Wennberg 66 8 27 35 54.0 2.9 103.2 60.7 18:08 $4.9M Nick Foligno 72 15 18 33 51.4 -0.4 100.2 51.8 18:21 $5.5M Josh Anderson 63 19 11 30 54.0 3.7 99.4 60.1 18:02 $1.85M Sonny Milano 55 14 8 22 50.9 -0.2 97.5 56.5 11:39 $863K Brandon Dubinsky 62 6 10 16 47.5 -6.9 98.5 37.4 15:21 $5.85M Lukas Sedlak 53 4 4 8 48.9 -3.5 98.3 38.5 9:24 $825K Markus Hannikainen 33 3 3 6 44.5 -5.0 100.2 45.8 8:22 $675K

FREE AGENT FORWARDS NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2017-18 CAP STATUS Thomas Vanek 80 24 32 56 46.9 -1.9 102.7 61.8 14:05 $2.0M UFA Oliver Bjorkstrand 82 11 29 40 51.6 0.2 100.1 54.7 14:18 $650K RFA Boone Jenner 75 13 19 32 47.1 -5.6 100.8 42.0 16:28 $2.9M RFA Matt Calvert 69 9 15 24 47.8 -5.0 97.4 39.7 13:23 $2.2M UFA Mark Letestu 80 9 14 23 48.6 -3.6 96.5 37.5 12:51 $1.8M UFA

An artist in the offensive zone, Artemi Panarin made a seamless move to Columbus and took on the role as the franchise’s scoring star. While that’s super encouraging, he’s also headed into the last year of his contract, which means he’s eligible for an extension this summer, and if he doesn’t get it, unrestricted free agency looms.

Artemi Panarin gives the Blue Jackets a game-breaking scorer.

Somewhat of a surprise pick when he was taken third overall in 2016, Pierre-Luc Dubois turned in a terrific rookie season as a 19-year-old. After he had just four points in his first 20 games, Dubois had 44 points in the last 62 games and established himself as the No. 1 centre.

After a tough start to the season, Cam Atkinson rallied to a strong finish, putting up 18 goals and 33 points in his last 33 games. He generated a career-high 3.55 shots on goal per game, the kind of shot generation that should keep him as a high-end goal scorer.

A playmaker who is a reluctant shooter, Alexander Wennberg had a disappointing season, but he was injured and wasn’t the factor on the power play that he was the year before, going from 23 power-play points to five.

Captain Nick Foligno produced just 33 points, his lowest total in a non-lockout season since 2009-2010. He’s a solid pro winger, but he comes with a $5.5-million cap hit for the next three seasons, which is a tad pricey if he’s not producing.

Power forward Josh Anderson had a career-high 19 goals and 30 points, and played six more minutes per game than the year before, but a knee injury cost him 19 games. His possession numbers were strong, too, and the 24-year-old should be a significant part of the lineup going forward.

A 2014 first-round pick, Sonny Milano has loads of skill with the puck, and his 1.45 goals/60 ranked second among all players with at least 300 5-on-5 minutes. Nevertheless, he’s still battling for a regular spot in the lineup.

After a productive career as a gritty two-way centre, Brandon Dubinsky fell off a cliff last season, even getting sent home at one point for “ongoing personal issues.” It might be tempting for Columbus to buy their way out of the last three years of Dubinsky’s contract, because of the $5.85-million cap hit and the fact that he’s 32-years-old, but that’s still a big price to pay, so they probably give him a shot at redemption next season.

Lukas Sedlak’s second NHL season wasn’t nearly as effective as his rookie year, but he’s still worth consideration in the fourth-line centre role.

25-year-old Markus Hannikainen has been inching his way into the league. He played a career-high 33 games last season, but still just 8:22 time on ice per game, so he’s organizational depth.

While there was some inconsistency, and he only shot 6.7%, Oliver Bjorkstrand did break through with a 40-point season. There’s still more to come for the 23-year-old who has offensive upside.

At one point during the season, John Tortorella talked about how the game was getting too fast for Boone Jenner, the versatile 24-year-old forward who is a couple of years removed from a 30-goal season. He did get better down the stretch, however, contributing 19 points in the last 28 games. He’s a restricted free agent, though, so if the Blue Jackets aren’t prepared to pay for Jenner then he probably would have some appeal on the trade market.

While it doesn’t seem like the Blue Jackets are in position to make a big free agent addition, they could look into a depth winger like Antoine Roussel or Ryan Reaves. Not every team digs tough guys, but that still seems to hold appeal for Columbus.

RETURNING DEFENCEMEN NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2018-19 CAP Seth Jones 78 16 41 57 54.3 4.5 100.4 58.4 24:36 $5.4M Zach Werenski 77 16 21 37 54.2 3.9 100.6 60.0 22:35 $925K Markus Nutivaara 61 7 16 23 53.2 3.1 101.7 52.5 16:02 $2.7M David Savard 81 4 12 16 49.5 -3.1 99.7 46.0 19:23 $4.25M Scott Harrington 32 2 3 5 43.8 -7.9 101.1 52.8 13:18 $675K Dean Kukan 11 0 4 4 56.3 1.7 97.2 60.4 12:22 $725K

FREE AGENT DEFENCEMEN NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2017-18 CAP STATUS Ian Cole 67 5 15 20 51.5 -0.1 100.4 45.5 17:47 $2.1M UFA Ryan Murray 44 1 11 12 50.1 -2.8 99.2 47.8 18:26 $2.825M RFA Jack Johnson 77 3 8 11 48.0 -5.2 99.2 45.2 19:33 $4.357M UFA Taylor Chorney 25 1 3 4 43.8 -5.7 107.4 55.5 13:08 $800K UFA

23-year-old Seth Jones has stepped into a big role with the Blue Jackets, after coming over in a trade from Nashville, and last season was his star-making performance, putting up points, dominant possession numbers and playing more than 24 minutes per game. He’s a star and is on a relative bargain contract for the next four seasons.

Seth Jones was a standout on the Columbus blueline last season.

A shoulder injury hampered Zach Werenski in his second season, and while he was still very good on the Blue Jackets’ top pairing, he wasn’t quite as impressive as the year before. After undergoing surgery, he may not be ready for the start of next season, and it’s fair to wonder if he will be effective right away following rehab.

Drafted in the seventh round in 2015, Markus Nutivaara has already emerged as a steal. He was intriguing as a rookie a couple of years ago, then took a notable step forward last season, earning a four-year contract. Opportunity could be there for Nutivaara to take on a bigger role next season.

Last season was not the best of David Savard’s career, to be sure, but tended to fare better when he wasn’t partnered with Jack Johnson. That should be standard procedure next season and Savard had been steady enough in the previous three years to warrant another chance with a new partner next year.

Ever-injured Ryan Murray has missed 60 games in the past couple of seasons (and that’s only the most recent example of his injury woes), and the 24-year-old’s development has naturally been impeded by all the missed time. Even so, the second pick in the 2012 Draft can fill a spot on the blueline, potentially as part of the top four, if needed.

25-year-old Scott Harrington has played in 79 career games, spread out over three teams in the past four seasons. He’s been crushed by shot metrics in the past couple of years with Columbus, but the samples are so small and spread out over time. As it is, he’s okay organizational depth.

There is still a chance that 24-year-old Dean Kukan could emerge as a regular part of the Blue Jackets’ top six on defence. He’s played 19 NHL games and has solid possession numbers (53.2 CF%, +2.6 CFRel%) in that brief look in the NHL.

Presuming that Columbus lets Johnson and/or Ian Cole leave via free agency, there is a need for help on the blueline. It could be 2015 first rounder Gabriel Carlsson, or the Blue Jackets might take a low-risk investment in a free agent defenceman. Roman Polak or Luke Schenn might be viable low-cost depth options.

RETURNING GOALTENDERS NAME GP W L T SV% EV SV% 2018-19 CAP Sergei Bobrovsky 65 37 22 6 .921 .935 $7.425M Joonas Korpisalo 18 8 8 1 .897 .898 $900K

Since 2012-2013, Sergei Bobrovsky has a .923 save percntage in 312 games. Among 32 goaltenders to play at least 200 games in that period, his save percentage is best. Among the 30 goaltenders to play at least 12,000 minutes in that time, his delta save percentage (save percentage minus expected save percentage) ranks third, behind Corey Crawford and Henrik Lundqvist.

Will the Blue Jackets be able to keep Officer Bobrovsky on the case?

So it’s safe to say that Bobrovsky is travelling in elite company and that poses a challenge for the Blue Jackets because Bobrovsky is entering the last year of his contract and he’ll be 30 by the time next season starts. How much, and how long, should they pay? It’s a major decision that could impact how competitive this team is in the near future.

The goaltending decision might be easier for Columbus if 24-year-old Joonas Korpisalo had continued to develop, so that he might be close enough to challenge for a starting role. However, he’s not there yet and had a .897 save percentage in 18 games.

Goaltending should be a strong suit for Columbus, but the future of Bobrovsky looms large.

TOP PROSPECTS PLAYER POS. GP G A PTS +/- TEAM (LEAGUE) Gabriel Carlsson D 33 2 3 5 -3 Cleveland (AHL) Jonathan Davidsson RW 52 10 21 31 +18 Djurgarden (SHL) Alexandre Texier C 53 13 9 22 +5 KalPa (SML) Vitaly Abramov RW 56 45 59 104 +52 Victoriaville (QMJHL) Andrew Peeke D 39 5 9 14 +12 Notre Dame (HE) Vladislav Gavrikov D 50 5 9 14 +20 SKA St. Petersburg (KHL) Sam Vigneault C 56 9 13 22 -7 Cleveland (AHL) Calvin Thurkauf LW 75 11 13 24 -12 Cleveland (AHL) Kevin Stenlund C 43 7 15 22 +4 HV71 (SHL) Elvis Merzlikins G 42 .921 Lugano (SUI) Dean Kukan D 32 1 14 15 -3 Cleveland (AHL) Emil Bemstrom C 33 8 7 15 +8 Leksands (SWE) Alex Broadhurst C 66 19 22 41 -10 Cleveland (AHL) Kale Howarth LW 44 24 37 61 Trail (BCHL) Eric Robinson LW 36 17 14 31 +4 Princeton (ECAC)

DRAFT

18th – Isac Lunderstrom, Dominik Bokk, Serron Noel

FREE AGENCY

The Blue Jackets have approximately $61.6 M committed to the 2018-2019 salary cap for 19 players.

NEEDS

Depth forwards, one defenceman

WHAT I SAID THE BLUE JACKETS NEEDED LAST YEAR

One top-six forward, financial flexibility

THEY ADDED

Artemi Panarin, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Sonny Milano

TRADE MARKET

Boone Jenner, Brandon Dubinsky, Sonny Milano

PROJECTED 2018-2019 DEPTH CHART LEFT WING CENTRE RIGHT WING Artemi Panarin Pierre-Luc Dubois Cam Atkinson Nick Foligno Alexander Wennberg Oliver Bjorkstrand Boone Jenner Brandon Dubinsky Josh Anderson Sonny Milano Lukas Sedlak Ryan Reaves * Markus Hannikainen Alex Broadhurst Kevin Stenlund Calvin Thurkauf Sam Vigneault Vitali Abramov

LEFT DEFENCE RIGHT DEFENCE GOALTENDER Zach Werenski Seth Jones Sergei Bobrovsky Markus Nutivaara David Savard Joonas Korpisalo Ryan Murray Roman Polak * Matiss Kivlenieks Dean Kukan Scott Harrington Gabriel Carlsson Ryan Collins

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick , Corsica , Hockey Viz , and Hockey Reference .