The Los Angeles Kings returned to the playoffs, but were quickly swept away by the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round.

Off-Season Game Plan looks at a Kings team that still has core pieces from their Stanley Cup years, but needs more talent to compete for another as the game opens up and allows offensive hockey to flourish.

The Kings do have important pieces in place, to be sure. There aren’t many teams that can boast a No. 1 centre and No. 1 defenceman as talented as Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty, and as long as they are productive stars it makes sense to build a contending team around them.

At the same time, the Kings also have some older players logging big minutes. Kopitar, Dustin Brown, Dion Phaneuf and Jeff Carter are all north of 30 and ranked in the top seven in average time on ice.

That means the Kings need a succession plan in place. If it doesn’t happen they could be a key injury or two away from needing a serious rebuild.

HOCKEY OPS/COACH

Rob Blake/John Stevens

HEROES

Anze Kopitar – After the worst year of his career in 2016-17, the Kings’ star centre responded with the most productive year of his career, scoring a career-high 35 goals and 92 points.

Dustin Brown – For five straight seasons, the Kings winger had finished with 36 or fewer points then, at 33, he went for a career-high 61 points.

Drew Doughty – The Kings’ star blueliner took on a more offensive role, and went for a career-high 60 points while continuing to post dominant shot differentials (52.8 CF%, +4.6 CFRel%).

ZEROES

Alec Martinez – The veteran Kings defenceman played a career-high 22:52 per game, but spent a lot of that time in his own end of the ice.

Dion Phaneuf – Before he arrived in Los Angeles, Phaneuf was part of one of the league’s worst defence pairings (with Cody Ceci in Ottawa), but results didn’t improve a whole lot upon joining the Kings and now L.A. is on the hook for three more years.

RETURNING FORWARDS NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2018-19 CAP Anze Kopitar 82 35 57 92 52.2 3.2 101.6 46.1 22:05 $10.0M Dustin Brown 81 28 33 61 52.9 4.0 103.5 48.8 19:50 $5.875M Tyler Toffoli 82 24 23 47 50.7 0.9 101.5 55.2 16:07 $4.6M Tanner Pearson 82 15 25 40 51.9 2.6 101.7 54.9 15:58 $3.75M Adrian Kempe 81 16 21 37 50.8 1.3 103.4 71.3 13:20 $894K Trevor Lewis 68 14 12 26 50.1 -0.9 98.6 43.3 15:14 $2.0M Alex Iafallo 75 9 16 25 52.5 3.1 100.8 47.9 15:06 $925K Jeff Carter 27 13 9 22 48.1 -3.3 101.4 48.5 17:51 $5.273M Nate Thompson 69 5 12 17 43.7 -5.8 99.4 40.1 12:46 $1.65M Kyle Clifford 50 6 4 10 52.4 2.4 97.6 45.5 10:33 $1.6M Andy Andreoff 45 3 6 9 45.6 -4.1 98.8 55.2 9:23 $678K Michael Amadio 37 4 4 8 47.6 -2.6 99.7 67.5 9:19 $718K Jonny Brodzinski 35 4 2 6 45.7 -5.3 103.5 53.5 9:30 $650K

FREE AGENT FORWARDS NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2017-18 CAP STATUS Tobias Rieder 78 12 13 25 46.2 -2.5 99.8 45.1 14:39 $2.225M RFA Torrey Mitchell 60 6 5 11 48.6 -2.4 98.4 43.2 11:24 $1.3M UFA

A dominant two-way force, Anze Kopitar bounced back from a down season and re-established his place among the top players in the game, warranting serious Hart Trophy discussion after putting up a career-high 92 points. At the same time, though, he did allow his higher rate of shots against since his rookie season, so the dominant results were, at least in part, driven by percentages – his 9.6% on-ice shooting percentage was his highest since 2010-11.

It’s been a long time since Dustin Brown felt like a relevant part of the Kings, and it’s really unusual for a player to emerge from a down cycle of four years, but that’s what happened to the 33-year-old last season, as he rode shotgun with Kopitar and turned back the clock. Not only did he put up 28 goals and 61 points, but the Kings outscored the opposition 60-35 with Brown on the ice at 5-on-5. Under contract for four more seasons, a productive Brown makes a major difference for Los Angeles.

Last season’s production was relatively average for Tyler Toffoli, but he did generate a career-high 3.06 shots on goal per game. He’s a strong scoring winger, a three-time 20-goal scorer, though his play away from the puck could be better – his rate of shots against increased by about 25% compared to 2016-17.

After a career-high 24 goals in 2016-17, Tanner Pearson dropped to 15 goals last season. His underlying numbers are still decent, and he’s reasonably-priced, so it is conceivable that he could be a trade chip in the offseason, if the Kings want to add a more significant piece to their offence.

2014 first-round pick Adrian Kempe had a nice showing in what was still officially his rookie season, though he was shifted to the middle when Jeff Carter was hurt and struggled (38.5%) at the dot. Nevertheless, Kempe adds speed and skill to the Kings lineup, and the 21-year-old should be capable of producing more in a bigger role.

Veteran winger Trevor Lewis has had a surprisingly regular role for a forward who contributed so little offensively, but that’s changed a bit in recent seasons. He scored a career-high 14 goals in just 68 games last season, and remains a fine option in the bottom six.

Signed as a free agent of Minnesota-Duluth, Alex Iafallo injected speed into the Kings’ lineup, and frequently found himself skating with Kopitar and Brown on the top line. If he’s going to keep such a lofty spot, Iafallo needs to finish more efficiently, but he certainly gives Los Angeles more options when putting together their lineup.

Can Jeff Carter rebound from an injury-plagued season?

Jeff Carter missed a bit more than four months after his leg was cut by the skate of Montreal Canadiens defenceman Jeff Petry, but he was still productive after returning, finishing with 13 goals in 27 games. By the looks of things, Carter is still a valuable commodity, but it’s also fair to wonder for how much longer. He’s 33-years-old and under contract for four more seasons.

The Kings made a significant commitment when they traded for Nate Thompson, mostly because he’s signed through next season. He’s a serviceable fourth-liner who seems to hold an inflated reputation because of some relative playoff success in previous stops with Anaheim and Tampa Bay.

In eight NHL seasons, Kyle Clifford has not scored more than 15 points in a single campaign, but he’s still a capable physical presence who can hit, fight, and do it without getting buried in terms of shot differentials. He’s probably making a bit too much in that role, but he’s a contributor.

Andy Andreoff has been scrapping for his NHL life every step of the way. The 27-year-old has 24 points and 18 fights in 159 career games. His results aren’t good enough to hold a regular spot, but if he’s an inexpensive low-maintenance fill-in option, that’s fine.

Twenty-two-year-old Michael Amadio earned a promotion from the American Hockey League, where he had 32 points in 29 games, and ended up toiling on the Kings’ fourth line. The question is whether he can rise up the depth chart or whether he is a more skilled option for the lower half.

Over the past couple of seasons, Jonny Brodzinski has put up 79 points in 88 AHL games, and eight points in 41 NHL games. He turns 25 this summer, so the time to stick in the league is here, and he’s a viable depth option, but still left battling for a job.

The Kings acquired Tobias Rieder from Arizona before the trade deadline, and while he had modest production (six points in 20 games) after the deal, it’s conceivable that the Kings would like to keep Rieder around because he adds speed and versatility to the lineup. He’s a restricted free agent, though, and depending on other moves, money could get tight when it comes to Rieder.

As the Kings look to improve their offence, 2017 first-rounder Gabriel Vilardi looks like a promising addition. He dominated the Ontario Hockey League this season and the 6-foot-3 centre could be ready to contribute in a supporting role.

It would make some sense for the Kings to be aggressive on the trade or free agent markets. As long as they have Kopitar and Doughty performing at a high level, the play ought to be to provide the best possible supporting cast. Free agent wingers James Neal, James van Riemsdyk and Ilya Kovalchuk would all be interesting for the Kings. Trades for wingers who might be available, like Phil Kessel, Max Pacioretty and Jeff Skinner should be on the table, too. (In the Hurricanes’ Off-Season Game Plan, I had Skinner going to L.A.)

RETURNING DEFENCEMEN NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2018-19 CAP Drew Doughty 82 10 50 60 52.8 4.6 101.2 49.1 26:50 $7.0M Jake Muzzin 74 8 34 42 53.0 5.0 101.5 51.9 21:39 $4.0M Dion Phaneuf 79 6 20 26 43.6 -6.1 99.4 48.4 20:00 $5.25M Alec Martinez 77 9 16 25 46.2 -5.6 102.0 48.9 22:52 $4.0M Derek Forbort 78 1 17 18 50.3 0.8 101.3 45.6 20:47 $2.525M Oscar Fantenberg 27 2 7 9 47.4 -3.9 101.9 54.3 14:16 $650K

FREE AGENT DEFENCEMEN NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2017-18 CAP STATUS Christian Folin 65 3 10 13 49.8 -0.8 99.5 50.9 15:39 $850K UFA Paul LaDue 12 3 1 4 57.6 7.3 107.0 60.5 13:58 $874K RFA Kurtis MacDermid 34 1 3 4 43.7 -7.0 100.0 52.3 11:36 $650K RFA Kevin Gravel 16 0 3 3 49.0 -6.3 98.7 53.0 14:02 $650K UFA

The main focus of the King’s summer will be to get defenceman Drew Doughty signed to a contract extension. It won’t come cheaply. Doughty is consistently one of the league’s best two-way defenders, hasn’t missed a game in four years and had a career-high 60 points last season. The Kings did cut Doughty’s ice time all the way down to 26:50 per game (he was at 29:00 per game in 2014-2015), but he continues to produce elite results. The question is how much can the Kings commit to Doughty long-term, and still have a reasonable shot at building a Cup-contending roster?

A Drew Doughty contract extension seems to be job one for the Kings this summer.

One of the more underrated defencemen in the league, Jake Muzzin does a bit of everything. He skates well for a big man, uses his size to play a physical game, can move the puck and work the power play. Getting Muzzin’s level of performance for a $4-million cap hit is a bargain.

By contrast, Dion Phaneuf is a potential problem for the Kings. The 33-year-old has had a long and productive career, but he struggled in Ottawa and the early returns in Los Angeles weren’t good either. That wouldn’t necessarily be a big deal, but even with the Senators retaining some salary, the Kings have Phaneuf on the books for three more seasons and unless his performance improves dramatically next season that contract is going to be an albatross.

The Kings obviously have a successful history with 30-year-old defenceman Alec Martinez, but he didn’t have a great season in 2017-2018, and was bailed out to some degree by a .935 on-ice save percentage. He played nearly 23 minutes per game last season, so if another team would offer significant value in return, it would probably make sense for the Kings to listen. Otherwise, they at least need Martinez to tighten up his defensive play next season.

26-year-old Derek Forbort took a while to reach the league after he was a first-round pick in 2010, but he’s been a no-nonsense defensive presence for the past couple of seasons, frequently paired with Doughty on the top pair. Forbort doesn’t add much offensively, but he plays to his strengths.

The Kings have a number of guys battling for the six, seven, eight spots on the blueline. Even if Christian Folin leaves as a free agent, Oscar Fantenberg, Paul LaDue and Kurtis MacDermid are all in that mix.

RETURNING GOALTENDERS NAME GP W L T SV% EV SV% 2018-19 CAP Jonathan Quick 64 33 28 3 .921 .926 $5.8M Jack Campbell 5 2 0 2 .924 .900 $675K

The Kings got to see how different life could be with a healthy Jonathan Quick, and he bounced back from an injury-shortened 2016-2017 season to have his best season since 2011-2012. He may not provide great value for all five of the years left on his contract but, if he can stay healthy, the Kings have a chance to be competitive.

A healthy Jonathan Quick was a difference-maker for the Kings.

Every player in the league has a story about their path, and how they got to the NHL. Few will have the same ups and downs as Jack Campbell, a 26-year-old who has played seven career games since he was drafted 11th overall in 2010.

Campbell was expected to be a star after World Junior success, but he struggled for years, with mostly middling results in the minors. When the Kings dealt Darcy Kuemper to Arizona that opened up the backup job for Campbell, and he’s here to stay. At least that’s the plan.

PROJECTED 2018-2019 DEPTH CHART PLAYER POS. GP G A PTS +/- TEAM (LEAGUE) Gabriel Vilardi C 32 22 36 58 +21 Kingston (OHL) Kale Clague D 54 11 60 71 +42 Moose Jaw (WHL) Jaret Anderson-Dolan C 70 40 51 91 +9 Spokane (WHL) Cal Peterson G 41 .910 Ontario (AHL) Matthew Villalta G 49 .908 Sault Ste. Marie (OHL) Markus Phillips D 68 10 29 39 +13 Owen Sound (OHL) Michael Anderson D 39 5 18 23 +11 Minnesota-Duluth (NCHC) Mikey Eyssimont LW 39 17 22 39 +12 St. Cloud St. (NCHC) Matt Luff RW 67 12 17 29 +3 Ontario (AHL) Dominik Kubalik LW 25 10 17 27 -6 Ambri-Piotta (SUI) Paul LaDue D 36 8 10 18 +8 Ontario (AHL) Matt Roy D 49 4 13 17 +10 Ontario (AHL) Alex Lintuniemi D 64 4 20 24 -6 Ontario (AHL) Alexander Dergachyov C 36 7 6 13 -8 Moscow Spartak (KHL) Jordan Subban D 52 4 9 13 -12 Ontario (AHL)

DRAFT

20th – Grigori Denisenko, Vitali Kravtsov, Dominik Bokk, Bode Wild

FREE AGENCY

The have approximately $70.7M committed to the 2018-2019 salary cap for 20 players.

NEEDS

Two top-nine forwards, two defencemen

WHAT I SAID THE KINGS NEEDED LAST YEAR

Two top-six forwards, two defencemen

THEY ADDED

Alex Iafallo, Oscar Fantenberg, Kurtis MacDermid

TRADE MARKET

Jeff Carter, Tyler Toffoli, Tanner Pearson, Trevor Lewis, Tobias Rieder, Kyle Clifford, Jonny Brodzinski, Alec Martinez, Paul LaDue

PROJECTED 2018-2019 DEPTH CHART LEFT WING CENTRE RIGHT WING Jeff Skinner * Anze Kopitar Dustin Brown Tobias Rieder Jeff Carter Tyler Toffoli Alex Iafallo Gabe Vilardi* Adrian Kempe Kyle Clifford Mike Amadio Trevor Lewis Andy Andreoff Nate Thompson Jonny Brodzinski Sheldon Rempal Mikey Eyssimont Matt Luff

LEFT DEFENCE RIGHT DEFENCE GOALTENDER Derek Forbort Drew Doughty Jonathan Quick Jake Muzzin Alec Martinez Jack Campbell Oscar Fantenberg Dion Phaneuf Cal Petersen Kurtis MacDermid Cody Franson * Kale Clague Matt Roy

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick , Corsica , Hockey Viz , and Hockey Reference .