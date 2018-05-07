Bergevin: 'We're in better shape than we were this morning'

The Montreal Canadiens missed the playoffs for the second time in the past three seasons, and their .433 points percentage was their lowest since 2000-2001.

Off-Season Game Plan examines the state of the Habs, and what they might do to get out of this hole.

For starters, the Canadiens have tons of cap space – unused cap space very well may have contributed in some measure to last season’s woes – and that can be an asset, if it’s used wisely.

For a team with a gaping hole down the middle of the ice, it makes all kinds of sense for Montreal to back up the Brinks truck and throw a lot of money at unrestricted free agent John Tavares. He’s undeniably a fit for Montreal, but the question is whether or not the Canadiens are a fit for Tavares.

Anyway, if Montreal lands the big free agent prize, and Shea Weber is healthy, and Carey Price bounces back, the Canadiens should be a competitive team. Probably not Cup contenders, but certainly in the playoff mix and that’s a dramatic improvement from last season.

On the other hand, what if they don’t get Tavares? They will still need help down the middle and, given the money invested, need Price and Weber to perform, and they still may not be good enough.

A long-term re-building plan may ultimately be what’s needed, because the team’s best players aren’t young enough to build around for years to come.

HOCKEY OPS/COACH

Marc Bergevin/Claude Julien

HEROES

Brendan Gallagher – While much of the team crumbled around him, the relentless winger played in all 82 games and recorded a career-high 31 goals and 54 points.

Jeff Petry – Playing a career-high 23:30 per game, while dressing for all 82, the 30-year-old defenceman finished with a career-high 42 points. Never mind the minus-30 rating, which was driven by low percentages because, as usual, the puck was moving the right way with Petry on the ice.

Antti Niemi – Consider this the result of lowered expectations following stints in Dallas, Pittsburgh and Florida, but the 34-year-old goaltender posted a .929 save percentage in 19 games for Montreal, a sudden reversal of fortune for a goalie who looked like he was beyond finished.

ZEROES

Carey Price – Nothing speaks to how much the Canadiens depend on Price as much as seeing results when he’s either injured or, as was the case in 2017-2018, struggling. He had a career-low .900 save percentage and the Habs suffered through a miserable season.

Max Pacioretty – After four straight 30-goal seasons, the captain was snakebit in 2017-2018. He scored on 8.0% of his shots, his lowest rate since 2009-2010, and finished with 17 goals in 64 games.

Artturi Lehkonen – The promising young winger was poised for bigger and better things after scoring 18 goals as a rookie in 2016-2017, but increased ice time didn’t overcome injuries and a lack of finish (7.3 SH%) that led him to just 12 goals in 66 games, and six of those goals came in his last 13 games.

RETURNING FORWARDS NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2018-19 CAP Brendan Gallagher 82 31 23 54 54.3 5.3 98.2 46.3 16:09 $3.75M Alex Galchenyuk 82 19 32 51 48.9 -2.2 97.9 54.2 16:14 $4.9M Jonathan Drouin 77 13 33 46 50.8 0.1 97.4 56.6 17:36 $5.5M Max Pacioretty 64 17 20 37 53.3 3.1 96.5 57.2 19:01 $4.5M Paul Byron 82 20 15 35 50.6 0.1 99.1 49.0 16:08 $1.167M Charles Hudon 72 10 20 30 51.3 0.9 97.3 50.8 14:02 $650K Artturi Lehkonen 66 12 9 21 52.4 2.1 98.4 50.3 16:29 $863K Andrew Shaw 51 10 10 20 51.2 0.4 98.1 54.9 15:49 $3.9M Nicolas Deslauriers 58 10 4 14 46.6 -3.4 102.5 46.6 11:36 $950K Byron Froese 48 3 8 11 46.2 -3.9 100.7 46.6 11:35 $650K Nikita Scherbak 26 4 2 6 47.0 -3.6 96.5 56.9 13:23 $863K

FREE AGENT FORWARDS NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2017-18 CAP STATUS Phillip Danault 52 8 17 25 53.0 3.4 98.0 49.8 16:35 $913K RFA Daniel Carr 38 6 10 16 48.9 -1.1 101.0 43.6 12:08 $725K RFA Logan Shaw 72 4 10 14 46.3 -2.5 98.6 48.9 11:53 $650K RFA Jacob De La Rose 55 4 8 12 46.3 -2.5 98.6 48.9 11:51 $725K RFA Alex Hemsky 7 0 0 0 49.5 -2.9 95.5 59.5 9:55 $1.0M UFA

A bulldog winger who can put the puck in the net and consistently drives play, Brendan Gallagher should probably play more than he has been as he averaged a modest 16:09 per game last season. Gallagher’s relentless style of play, production and favourable contract makes him highly valuable to the team.

Despite the Canadiens' struggles, Brendan Gallagher had a strong season.

In a parellel universe somewhere, Alex Galchenyuk could have been drafted by an organization that supported him and turned him loose at centre so that his offensive gifts could flourish and he turned into a top scorer.

In this reality, though, Galchenyuk has been dragged by the organization far more than necessary. He can’t play centre, they say, despite having the weakest group of centres in the league. He’s been rumoured to be on the trade block several times, and yet, he had the second 50-point season of his career in 2017-2018 and could be an important piece for the Canadiens moving forward, but only if they’re willing to give him the opportunity.

The Canadiens did not put Jonathan Drouin in a great position to succeed after acquiring him from Tampa Bay, shifting him to centre and asking him to carry the burden of driving the team offensively. He won 42.5% of his draws and while he produced on the power play, Drouin managed just 24 even-strength points. He needs to be better, and it seems like asking a lot for him to do it at a new position.

Prior to last season, team captain Max Pacioretty was one of the most consistent goal-scorers in the game, a five-time 30-goal scorer who consistently moved the puck in the right direction. Last season, the puck was still moving in the right direction, and Pacioretty still generated more than three shots on goal per game, but he shot 8.0%, his lowest since 2009-2010, and playing just 64 games, he ended up with his lowest goal total (17) since the 2012-2013 lockout season.

Pacioretty also ended up in trade talks and, with one year left on his current deal, that option could be explored again in the offseason.

Speedster Paul Byron just delivered his second straight 20-goal season; he’s really turned into a valuable contributor, but is also recovering from shoulder surgery and probably won’t be ready for the start of next season.

Finally given a chance to play, Charles Hudon established that he’s a legit NHL winger, and could be even more dangerous if he manages to score on better than 5.6% of his shots, as he did last season. He’s tenacious, and could contribute more offensively than he did as a rookie.

After a strong showing as a rookie in 2016-2017, Artturi Lehkonen took a step back as a sophomore, with ice time up and production down. The 22-year-old has skill and could very well rebound next season, since career ascent does not always take a linear path. That has to be the hope for the Canadiens.

Andrew Shaw is still a disturber, and an effective enough player when he’s in the lineup, but he’s also missed 45 games in two seasons with the Canadiens and he’s not likely to be ready for the start of next season while he recovers from knee surgery. His contributions and health notwithstanding, there was never a reasonable justification for the contract that the Habs handed Shaw, which still has four more years at a $3.9-million cap hit.

Like clockwork, the Canadiens responded to Nicolas Deslauriers’s career-high shooting percentage by signing him to a two-year contract extension. It’s not a big deal, but the process is revealing, or at least confirms the worst expectations of player evaluation when it comes to a player that has some of the league’s worst possession numbers over the past four seasons.

Byron Froese has been an effective scorer in the American Hockey League, but when he gets a chance in the NHL, he’s battling on the fourth line and has scored 16 points in 110 career games. It’s probably not great for the Canadiens if he’s a regular part of the lineup rather than organizational depth.

2014 first-rounder Nikita Scherbak got an extended audition and showed some talent, but wasn’t productive enough to assure him a spot next season, by any means. He should have a chance, especially with some injuries, but if he can’t secure a spot in the top nine, he’s not likely to stick.

Injuries side-swiped centre Phillip Danault last season, but he’s been an effective player since joining the Canadiens, driving play and providing secondary offence. On a contending team, he’s probably a good No. 3 centre but is higher than that on the current Habs depth chart.

Daniel Carr is a 26-year-old who played a career-high 38 games last season, so expectations should remain modest, but he was also a pretty useful player in those games and it wouldn’t be the worst idea to have a fourth-line winger that can contribute offensively.

Plucked off waivers from Anaheim, Logan Shaw is a battler, but he was crushed in terms of possession after joining the Canadiens. He could be a depth option or, just as easily, not receive a qualifying offer. He’s a roster bubble player.

22-year-old Jacob De La Rose is a sound defensive player, but contributes next to nothing offensively, managing eight goals in 119 career games. He can still fill a role as a checking forward, but appears to have limited upside.

How can the Habs improve their lot up front? Start with the third overall pick in the draft, where they could get Filip Zadina, a talented winger who had 82 points in 57 games for Halifax in the QMJHL. Given Marc Bergevin’s preference for grit, character and so on, it wouldn’t come as a complete shock if Brady Tkachuk was a consideration at that spot, too, but preferring things other than high-end skill is part of the reason that the Habs have landed in their current mess.

Beyond that pick, though, the Canadiens are likely going to put a lot of their eggs in the basket that involves signing John Tavares as a free agent. Montreal has loads of cap space, so maybe they do somehow convince Tavares to take their money. If they do, it will make a major difference because of how much improvement Tavares would offer on the current crop of Canadiens centres.

Failing that, the centre free agent market is thin. Paul Stastny would help but, at his age, he might want a team that appears closer to winning. Perhaps Montreal could explore the trade market. Ryan O’Reilly would be interesting if the Sabres don’t mind dealing in the division. Jeff Carter, Tyler Johnson and Nick Bjugstad are some other options that might be worth exploring.

Without a magical solution down the middle of the ice, the Canadiens could bolster their depth by signing a free agent winger. David Perron would make some sense, but one of James Neal, Rick Nash or Patrick Maroon could help, too.

RETURNING DEFENCEMEN NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2018-19 CAP Jeff Petry 82 12 30 42 52.0 2.3 97.4 47.7 23:30 $5.5M Mike Reilly 57 2 16 18 44.2 -2.8 100.6 52.6 14:58 $725K Shea Weber 26 6 10 16 54.3 1.5 95.8 52.2 25:21 $7.857M Jordie Benn 77 4 11 15 50.3 -0.2 98.1 48.7 18:58 $1.1M Karl Alzner 82 1 11 12 50.4 -0.2 98.5 47.3 20:05 $4.625M Victor Mete 49 0 7 7 49.4 -2.8 100.7 55.2 15:35 $748K David Schlemko 37 1 4 5 49.3 -2.4 100.7 53.2 18:04 $2.1M Noah Juulsen 23 1 2 3 48.3 0.0 100.6 48.9 19:25 $863K

The Canadiens pinned so much of their defensive hopes on Shea Weber that it was devastating to have him play just 26 games. The outlook isn’t great, though, as he’ll be 33 by the time next season rolls around and he’s coming off a significant foot injury. If that reduces his effectiveness, or if he can’t stay as durable as he had been previously – missing four games or fewer in nine consecutive seasons – then Montreal will be looking at more problems on the blueline.

The Canadiens desperately need a healthy Shea Weber next season.

Taking the more optimistic outlook, the Habs can hope that a healthy Weber will return next season, play more than 25 minutes per night and provide a big shot from the point as well as a physical presence.

With Weber out, Jeff Petry stepped up and was clearly the team’s best defenceman. He’s a good skater and puck-mover who played a career-high 23:30 per game and recorded a career-best 42 points last season. His impressive play was kind of lost in the shuffle of a miserable season for the team.

Acquired from the Minnesota Wild, Mike Reilly hasn’t lived up to the hype generated when he was coming out of the University of Minnesota, but he got a good chance to audition for Montreal and played well. He turns 25 this summer, so it’s worth finding out if he can fulfill his potential in a new situation.

A decent stay-at-home defenceman, Jordie Benn has been a solid performer for Montreal, but given his offensive limitations still makes more sense as a third-pair option. There’s nothing wrong with that, since it fits his cap hit, but there have been times that the Habs indicated that he might be held in higher esteem.

Just as the league was coming around to recognizing how important it is for defencemen to have the ability to skate and move the puck, the Canadiens invested significant money in Karl Alzner as a free agent. He came as advertised: a reliable defensive defenceman who generates very little offensively.

19-year-old blueliner Victor Mete made the team out of training camp and was a pleasant surprise in a season that didn’t offer many. He’s a capable puck-mover and if he can continue to improve, Mete could be a long-term fixture on the Montreal blueline.

A veteran who has been a tad underrated throughout his career, David Schlemko was acquired from San Jose and promptly struggled, getting outshot on a regular basis, which is atypical for him. On the plus side, Schlemko did manage to post a positive goal differential, so even if he wasn’t at his best, the results were not disastrous.

2015 first-rounder Noah Juulsen got a late-season look on the Montreal blueline and he didn’t look out of place. He can play a physical game and, ideally, could develop in a shutdown role.

RETURNING GOALTENDERS NAME GP W L T SV% EV SV% 2018-19 CAP Carey Price 49 16 26 7 .900 .909 $10.5M Charlie Lindgren 14 4 8 2 .908 .925 $750K

FREE AGENT GOALTENDERS NAME GP W L T SV% EV SV% 2017-18 CAP STATUS Antti Niemi 24 7 9 4 .911 .928 $700K UFA

For years, the Canadiens leaned so heavily on Carey Price, and he often performed well enough to lead the team to a better record than their skater performance would suggest. Last season, Price struggled and finished with a career-low .900 save percentage, which causes concern because his new contract, with a $10.5-million cap hit, kicks in next season. If he returns to previous form, that number might be manageable; if not, it will weigh on this franchise for years.

If Carey Price can't rebound from a down season, the Habs will be in trouble.

24-year-old Charlie Lindgren has posted a .914 save percentage in 17 career NHL games, good enough to warrant a look as Price’s backup starting next season. The typical role for a Price backup is to start 15-20 games, but it’s possible that Lindgren will be needed to handle more.

TOP PROSPECTS PLAYER POS. GP G A PTS +/- TEAM (LEAGUE) Ryan Poehling C 36 14 17 31 +4 St. Cloud St. (NCHC) Noah Juulsen D 31 1 5 6 -9 Laval (AHL) Nikita Scherbak RW 26 7 23 30 -2 Laval (AHL) Charlie Lindgren G 37 .886 Laval (AHL) Josh Brook D 45 3 29 32 +48 Moose Jaw (WHL) Jake Evans C 40 13 33 46 +9 Notre Dame (Big 10) Cayden Primeau G 34 .931 Northeastern (HE) Joni Ikonen C 52 4 10 14 -6 KalPa (SML) Michael McNiven G 25 .884 Laval (AHL) Kerby Rychel LW 71 18 24 42 -11 Laval (AHL) Lukas Vejdemo C 47 10 12 22 +7 Djurgardens (SHL) Michael McCarron C 54 7 17 24 -14 Laval (AHL) Rinat Valiev D 45 6 12 18 +12 Laval (AHL) Will Bitten C 62 20 44 64 -4 Hamilton (OHL) Brett Lernout D 56 1 7 8 -16 Laval (AHL)

3rd – Filip Zadina, Andrei Svechnikov, Brady Tkachuk

The Canadiens have approximately $61.7M committed to the 2018-2019 salary cap for 20 players.

NEEDS

Top two centres, one top-four defenceman, backup goaltender

WHAT I SAID THE CANADIENS NEEDED LAST YEAR

Two top-six forwards, one top-four defenceman

THEY ADDED

Jonathan Drouin, Charles Hudon, Karl Alzner, Victor Mete

Max Pacioretty, Alex Galchenyuk, Jordie Benn, David Schlemko

PROJECTED 2018-2019 DEPTH CHART LEFT WING CENTRE RIGHT WING David Perron * Jonathan Drouin Brendan Gallagher Alex Galchenyuk Nick Bjugstad * Filip Zadina* Artturi Lehkonen Phillip Danault Charles Hudon Paul Byron Jacob De La Rose Andrew Shaw Daniel Carr Byron Froese Logan Shaw Nikita Scherbak Jake Evans Nicolas Deslauriers

LEFT DEFENCE RIGHT DEFENCE GOALTENDER Karl Alzner Shea Weber Carey Price Victor Mete Jeff Petry Charlie Lindgren Jordie Benn David Schlemko Michael McNiven Mike Reilly Noah Juulsen Rinat Valiev Brett Lernout

