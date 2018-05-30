The New Jersey Devils snapped a five-year playoff drought, their best season since their appearance in the 2012 Stanley Cup Final.

Off-Season Game Plan looks at a Devils team that isn’t in Cup contention now, but appears to be moving in the right direction.

The most notable part of New Jersey’s 2017-2018 season is that they have a star around which they can build. Left winger Taylor Hall is a finalist for the Hart Trophy as the league’s most valuable player, even though he played much of the season with torn ligaments in his hand. Add in 2017 first overall pick Nico Hischier and the pieces are starting to come into place.

They need more help, for sure, because scoring and defensive depth can be better and if goaltender Cory Schneider could get back to something approximating earlier form that would give the Devils a better chance to be competitive.

Looking at the Devils’ situation this summer, they have cap space and might be able to bring in significant talent, either via free agency or trade.

With a team that made the playoffs and has some building block pieces in place, they also might be more appealing to free agents than they have been for at least a few years.

HOCKEY OPS/COACH

Ray Shero/Jon Hynes

HEROES

Taylor Hall – Maybe his first year in New Jersey wasn’t special, but Hall’s second season with the Devils was undeniably great. He had a career-high 39 goals and 93 points and, as usual, the puck consistently moved in the right direction when he was on the ice.

Will Butcher – The Avalanche draft pick was signed as a free agent out of Denver University, and the 23-year-old rookie stepped in as the Devils’ power play quarterback, amassing 23 of his 44 points with the man advantage.

Nico Hischier – Drafted first overall last summer, the skilled centre improved throughout his rookie season, finishing with 21 points in the last 28 games on his way to a 52-point season.

ZEROES

Michael Grabner – The speedster had scored 25 goals in 59 games with the Rangers before the Devils added him at the trade deadline, after which Grabner managed two goals in 21 games and only dressed for two games in the playoffs.

Cory Schneider – When Cory Schneider posted a .908 save percentage in 2016-2017, it was nowhere near his previous career norms, so a bounce-back season was a reasonable bet. Unfortunately, Schneider battled some injuries and ended up with a .907 save percentage last season. Even in a higher scoring league, that’s not the improvement that was needed.

Andy Greene – The 35-year-old defenceman gets asked to play the hard minutes for New Jersey, starting more shifts in the defensive zone and facing top opposition, but he was buried in his own end (45.2 CF%, -5.2 CFRel%) in a way that suggests he may not be up to that task.

RETURNING FORWARDS NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2018-19 CAP Taylor Hall 76 39 54 93 51.2 3.8 102.2 56.4 19:09 $6.0M Nico Hischier 82 20 32 52 49.7 1.6 102.1 60.1 16:19 $925K Kyle Palmieri 62 24 20 44 49.0 -0.2 100.5 52.8 17:19 $4.65M Jesper Bratt 74 13 22 35 46.2 -3.0 97.7 51.4 15:15 $749K Travis Zajac 63 12 14 26 47.1 -3.2 97.8 38.5 17:53 $5.75M Pavel Zacha 69 8 17 25 48.7 -0.1 99.4 50.2 14:22 $894K Brian Boyle 69 13 10 23 49.6 1.0 96.9 47.0 13:17 $2.75M Marcus Johansson 29 5 9 14 48.6 -1.4 95.7 51.3 15:59 $4.583M

FREE AGENT FORWARDS NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2017-18 CAP STATUS Patrick Maroon 74 17 26 43 52.1 2.1 99.7 52.4 16:32 $2.0M UFA Michael Grabner 80 27 9 36 45.4 -1.8 101.7 46.9 14:49 $1.65M UFA Miles Wood 76 19 13 32 50.1 1.6 99.4 44.9 12:28 $925K RFA Stefan Noesen 72 13 14 27 51.6 3.3 100.8 39.3 13:17 $660K RFA Brian Gibbons 59 12 14 26 44.9 -3.6 102.9 41.0 14:26 $650K UFA Blake Coleman 79 13 12 25 49.4 1.4 99.9 34.8 14:24 $660K RFA Drew Stafford 59 8 7 15 47.8 -0.5 95.4 49.1 13:52 $800K UFA Jimmy Hayes 33 3 6 9 43.7 -6.2 101.4 44.2 11:56 $700K UFA

26-year-old Taylor Hall stepped up and assumed the mantle of franchise player for the Devils, delivering the most productive season of his career, thanks in part to a massive increase in power play production. He scored 37 of his 93 points with the man advantage; his previous high for power-play points was 21, in 2011-2012.

What’s remarkable is that as great as his 2017-2018 season was, when Hall scored 2.4 points/60 during 5-on-5 play, he had scored 3.0 points/60 in 2012-2013 and 2.8 points/60 in 2013-2014. Basically, he’s a star talent and has been for some time.

Nico Hischier gave the Devils lots of reason to be optimistic about the future.

19-year-old Nico Hischier naturally entered the league with some fanfare after he was drafted first overall in 2017, but expectations were relatively modest for him making the jump from the QMJHL. However, he proved that he could handle the grind of the NHL, and while his ice time didn’t increase throughout the season, Hischier did improve his production as the year progressed.

Kyle Palmieri missed 20 games, mostly with a broken foot, yet still buried 24 goals, giving him 80 goals over the past three seasons, which ranks 30th in the league in that time.

19-year-old Jesper Bratt, a sixth-round pick in 2016, burst onto the scene last season, putting up 12 points in the first 13 games, but his production tailed off after that. Nevertheless, he’s a skilled winger who can easily fill a complementary role now, and could develop into something more.

A pectoral injury delayed Travis Zajac’s start to the season, and he struggled when he did play, on the wrong side of shot differentials in a way that really hadn’t happened previously in his career. The 33-year-old is an exceedingly responsible player, but if he’s lost a step it could be harder for him to generate offence and he’s still under contract for three more years, so next season is a big one for Zajac if he’s going to rebound to previous form.

Through his first two-plus NHL seasons, Pavel Zacha has managed 51 points in 140 games. That’s fine, and he’s been relatively solid early in his career, but that should just be the start for a 21-year-old who was the sixth overall pick in 2015 and has more offensive upside.

Even after he was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia, Brian Boyle took care of his job with the Devils, scoring 13 goals for the third straight season and providing solid possession numbers.

The Devils acquired Marcus Johansson for two picks last summer, a price that looked like a bargain, but Johansson couldn’t stay healthy, suffering multiple concussions. When healthy, he’s a valuable complementary player, capable of contributing offensively and working the power play.

Miles Wood is one of the fastest skaters in the league, plays with a phsyical edge, and put up 19 goals last season, making legitimate progress in his second NHL campaign. There’s always room in the lineup for that contribution.

Although Stefan Noesen’s career seemed to stall in Ottawa and Anaheim, he took advantage of the opportunity presented to him in New Jersey, proving to be a solid two-way winger, scoring all of his 27 points at even strength and posting strong possession numbers.

26-year-old Blake Coleman had a breakthrough season, making his way as an effective checking forward. He had 10 points in the last 16 regular-season games and scored a couple of goals in five playoff games, putting him in good position to be part of the team next season.

The Devils should have options to bolster their forward ranks. They could try the trade market, but it might be easier to spend on a free agent like James van Riemsdyk, James Neal, David Perron or Blake Comeau, among others. Adding even one proven performer would help with the Devils’ scoring depth, easing some of the pressure on stars Hall and Hischier.

2016 first-rounder Michael McLeod may be ready to challenge for a spot, too, but may need some time in the American Hockey League.

RETURNING DEFENCEMEN NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2018-19 CAP Will Butcher 81 5 39 44 53.2 6.1 100.1 60.8 16:04 $925K Sami Vatanen 72 4 28 32 47.4 -1.9 100.2 46.7 22:24 $4.875M Damon Severson 76 9 15 24 49.4 1.6 98.7 54.8 19:41 $4.167M Andy Greene 81 3 10 13 45.2 -5.2 99.5 39.1 21:07 $5.0M Ben Lovejoy 57 2 6 8 51.9 4.0 99.9 41.9 16:35 $2.667M Mirco Mueller 28 0 4 4 47.3 -0.6 100.7 47.0 16:41 $850K

FREE AGENT DEFENCEMEN NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2017-18 CAP STATUS John Moore 81 7 11 18 48.9 0.7 99.7 51.7 20:01 $1.667M UFA Steven Santini 36 2 8 10 39.4 -12.1 101.7 28.4 20:16 $925K RFA

The Devils kept Will Butcher sheltered for much of his rookie season, but he performed well in his role, and should get a chance to handle more responsibility in his sophomore campaign. He’s not big, but skates well and can both handle and shoot the puck.

Will Butcher and Jesper Bratt were big parts of the Devils' impressive rookie class.

Acquired from Anaheim in a trade for Adam Henrique, Sami Vatanen was an upgrade on the New Jersey blueline. Maybe he could use a little more protection defensively, but the 26-year-old can move the puck and run a power play.

Although Damon Severson scored a career-high nine goals last season, it was a troubling year for the 23-year-old, who struggled in his own end and ended up as a healthy scratch for multiple games. It might be worth exploring a trade for Severson this summer because a 23-year-old right-shot defenceman, who has played nearly 20 minutes per game through his first four seasons, will have value around the league.

Devils captain Andy Greene has been a reliable player for a long time but, now that he’s in his mid-thirties, it may be time to find someone else to handle the toughest defensive assignments. He fared better (47.5 CF%) when partnered with anyone other than Steven Santini, but he’s still on the wrong side of the ledger.

There is a precedent for this, as 34-year-old Ben Lovejoy saw his ice time cut by more than four minutes per game last season, and it led to much more favourable results, with Lovejoy posting positive shot and goal differentials.

Mirco Mueller was acquired from San Jose for draft picks last summer and still only managed to dress for 28 regular-season games, but he was fine in those games and could certainly move into a bigger role. If not, the 23-year-old is a strong No. 7 on the depth chart.

While he adds a physical element, Steven Santini generates so little offensively, and doesn’t exactly shut things down defensively, that his shot metrics were the worst among defencemen to play at least 200 5-on-5 minutes.

One way to alter the look of this group would be to make a trade that I proposed in the Blackhawks’ Off-Season Game Plan, sending Severson to Chicago for Connor Murphy. Murphy fell out of favour in Chicago, but has a more defensively responsible side to his game.

A potential wildcard is 26-year-old Russian blueliner Egor Yakovlev, who has played in the KHL for six seasons, the last three with SKA St. Petersburg and three before that with Yaroslavl Lokomotiv. He has also played for Russia in the Olympics and in three World Championships. If Yakovlev can step in and fill a top-six role that would be a shot in the arm for this group.

RETURNING GOALTENDERS NAME GP W L T SV% EV SV% 2018-19 CAP Cory Schneider 40 17 16 6 .907 .916 $6.0M Keith Kinkaid 41 26 10 3 .913 .914 $1.25M

Before the past two seasons, 32-year-old Cory Schneider had some of the best numbers among goaltenders, posting a .926 save percentage in 260 games, but his performance has slipped notably in the past two seasons and that leads to uncertainty at the position. When a playoff berth was on the line late in the season, the Devils chose to keep Schneider on the bench to allow Keith Kinkaid to play those crucial games.

The Devils really need a return to form from Cory Schneider .

Schneider did play well in three playoff starts, an obviously miniscule sample, and he’s under contract for three more years, so there ought to be some hope that he can get back on the beam next season.

As some smart guy noted, Keith Kinkaid struggled through mid-February, posting a .891 save percentage, but when the Devils needed an answer down the stretch, Kinkaid rose to the challenge, posting a .932 save percentage in his last 20 games. He struggled in a couple of playoff starts, but Kinkaid’s second-half performance does make it apparent that the 28-year-old can handle more than the standard 20-25 starts that typically go to a backup goaltender.

TOP PROSPECTS PLAYER POS. GP G A PTS +/- TEAM (LEAGUE) Michael McLeod C 38 16 28 44 -1 Mississauga (OHL) John Quenneville C 43 14 20 34 -14 Binghamton (AHL) Jesper Boqvist C 23 3 10 13 -1 Brynas (SEL) Joey Anderson RW 36 11 16 27 +14 Minnesota-Duluth (NCHC) Fabian Zetterlund C 35 3 4 7 -2 Farjestad (SEL) Reilly Walsh D 33 7 13 20 -2 Harvard (ECAC) Blake Speers RW 62 12 7 19 -18 Binghamton (AHL) Nathan Bastian RW 68 10 8 18 -23 Mississauga (OHL) Gilles Senn G 30 .905 Davos (SUI) Egor Yakovlev D 35 5 4 9 +18 SKA St. Petersburg (KHL) Mackenzie Blackwood G 32 .882 Binghamton (AHL) Michael Kapla D 63 5 16 21 -10 Binghamton (AHL) Brett Seney LW 37 13 19 32 -4 Merrimack (HE) Jeremy Davies D 36 6 29 35 +18 Northeastern (HE) Colby Sissons D 72 13 58 71 +46 Swift Current (WHL)

DRAFT

17th – Rasmus Kupari, Akil Thomas, Isac Lunderstrom

FREE AGENCY

The have approximately $55.1M committed to the 2018-2019 salary cap for 17 players.

NEEDS

One top-six forward, depth forwards, two defencemen

WHAT I SAID THE DEVILS NEEDED LAST YEAR

One top-line forward, one top-nine forward, one top-pair and one top-four defenceman, backup goaltender

THEY ADDED

Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt, Brian Gibbons, Drew Stafford, Marcus Johansson, Will Butcher, Mirco Mueller

TRADE MARKET

Marcus Johansson, Damon Severson, Steven Santini, Cory Schneider

PROJECTED 2018-2019 DEPTH CHART LEFT WING CENTRE RIGHT WING Taylor Hall Nico Hischier Kyle Palmieri James van Riemsdyk * Pavel Zacha Marcus Johansson Jesper Bratt Travis Zajac Stefan Noesen Miles Wood Brian Boyle Blake Coleman John Quenneville Carter Rowney * Blake Speers Nick Lappin Michael McLeod Nathan Bastian

LEFT DEFENCE RIGHT DEFENCE GOALTENDER Andy Greene Sami Vatanen Cory Schneider Will Butcher Connor Murphy * Keith Kinkaid Egor Yakovlev* Ben Lovejoy Ken Appleby Mirco Mueller Steven Santini Michael Kapla Zach Redmond *

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick , Corsica , Hockey Viz , and Hockey Reference .