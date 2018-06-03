The Philadelphia Flyers returned to the playoffs in 2017-2018, with their best points percentage since 2011-2012.

Off-Season Game Plan looks into a team with an interesting mix of youth and veteran talent.

That is, the Flyers are still led by veteran stars Claude Giroux and Jakub Voracek, but they have a few players in their prime, like Sean Couturier and Shayne Gostisbehere.

But, there are a lot of up-and-comers too, either early in their careers or on their way in the near future – Ivan Provorov, Travis Konecny, Nolan Patrick, Travis Sanheim, Philippe Myers, Carter Hart – so the future should be quite promising.

Is there going to be a point at which these young players are going to be ready to be major contributors while Giroux and Voracek are still top-tier performers?

That may be a bigger picture question, but in the short term, the Flyers have a playoff team and have some holes to fill in order to be a playoff contender again next season.

HOCKEY OPS/COACH

Ron Hextall/Dave Hakstol

HEROES

Claude Giroux – The 30-year-old shifted from centre to left wing, and led the league with 68 points, contributing to his career-high 102 points.

Sean Couturier – Elevated in the lineup to play centre with Giroux, Couturier remained an excellent defensive performer while putting up 76 points, nearly double his previous career-best.

Ivan Provorov – In his second season, the 21-year-old blueliner played more than 24 minutes per game and tied for the league lead among defencemen with 17 goals, including 15 at even strength.

ZEROES

Jori Lehtera – He’s been in decline pretty much since his first year in the league, but the 30-year-old managed just eight points in 62 games.

Dale Weise – It didn’t make a lot of sense to sign Weise to a free agent deal a couple of years ago, and he had worn out his welcome by last season, playing under 11 minutes per game while dressing for 46 games.

Petr Mrazek – The Flyers were desperate when they added Mrazek, with Brian Elliott and Michal Neuvirth both injured, and the former Red Wings goaltender had a .891 save percentage in 17 games.

RETURNING FORWARDS NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2018-19 CAP Claude Giroux 82 34 68 102 52.9 4.7 103.7 44.6 20:22 $8.275M Jakub Voracek 82 20 65 85 50.6 1.3 102.7 49.4 19:27 $8.25M Sean Couturier 82 31 45 76 53.3 5.2 103.4 43.2 21:36 $4.333M Travis Konecny 81 24 23 47 48.9 -1.2 101.8 47.5 14:54 $894K Wayne Simmonds 75 24 22 46 47.3 -3.2 98.1 46.6 18:05 $3.975M Nolan Patrick 73 13 17 30 49.0 -0.6 101.1 53.0 13:43 $925K Michael Raffl 76 13 9 22 50.1 0.5 100.1 52.5 13:15 $2.35M Jordan Weal 69 8 13 21 49.7 -0.5 97.8 49.5 12:57 $1.75M Scott Laughton 81 10 10 20 51.6 2.3 95.3 48.3 11:07 $963K Dale Weise 46 4 4 8 44.1 -5.2 98.7 55.1 10:34 $2.35M Jori Lehtera 62 3 5 8 48.8 -1.6 96.9 46.1 10:31 $4.7M

FREE AGENT FORWARDS NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2017-18 CAP STATUS Valtteri Filppula 81 11 22 33 44.5 -7.1 99.0 48.7 16:29 $5.0M UFA Taylor Leier 39 1 4 5 51.9 1.9 94.6 50.5 10:29 $807K RFA Matt Read 19 1 0 1 51.5 1.0 95.5 45.2 10:54 $3.625M UFA

After his point total dipped to 58 points in 2016-2017, his lowest in a full season since 2009-2010, Claude Giroux moved to left wing and turned in the most productive season of his career, finishing second in the scoring race with 102 points, including 66 at even strength. He still took face-offs when needed, too, and won 58.6% of his draws.

Veteran winger Jakub Voracek, who has missed more than four games once in his 10 NHL seasons, put up a career-high 85 points. He’s a consistent play driver who moved off the top line to give the Flyers’ attack more depth.

Sean Couturier added a big offensive component to his game.

Through his first six seasons, Sean Couturier established himself as a first-rate checking centre, but was underwhelming offensively. Last season was a breakout performance, though, as the 25-year-old started on the top line and looked like that’s where he always belonged.

21-year-old winger Travis Konecny climbed up to the top line part way through the season and he tallied 23 even-strength goals. He’s on the smaller side, but plays with some bite and should be ready to take on more responsibility in his third season.

Veteran winger Wayne Simmonds is a rare type of player – capable of scoring goals and scrapping – though he did have a career-low 57 penalty minutes last season. Nevertheless, he did score 24 goals, the fifth straight season that he topped the 20-goal mark. Simmonds will be entering the final year of his current contract, so that could prompt a decision from the Flyers this summer, whether that means a contract extension, deciding to let him play it out or dealing him for assets now.

The second overall pick in last summer’s draft, Nolan Patrick started slowly, but was coming on strong in the second half of the season, putting up 21 points in his last 33 games. It was a solid enough showing to think that he can contribute in a more significant role as a sophomore.

Michael Raffl has been a steady left winger for five seasons. He is limited offensively, but the puck tends to move the right way with him on the ice and that remains true even as he slides down the depth chart.

A strong showing late in the 2016-2017 season earned Jordan Weal a two-year contract with the Flyers and, predictably, his production didn’t hold up, as he scored as many goals (8) in 69 games last season as he did in 23 games the year before.

A gritty checking centre, Scott Laughton returned to the NHL after spending most of the 2016-2017 season in the American Hockey League. Can the 24-year-old climb up the depth chart, or is he settling into a fourth-line role?

Dale Weise is a veteran winger who will bang bodies, but he fell out of favour with the Flyers last season. Given his contract, it wouldn’t be a surprise for the Flyers to give the 29-year-old a shot at redemption, but if they could find a deal to move him out, that would probably work for them too.

When the speed of the game is just too much for a player to handle, it can become glaring and that’s what happened to Jori Lehtera last season. Barring a surprise gain of speed at this stage of his career, Lehtera is a longshot to be productive for the final year of his contract, which could lead to a buyout this summer. The Flyers don’t look like a team that will be pushing the cap, though, so they may not feel too much urgency to shed Lehtera’s deal.

The Flyers didn’t want to waive 24-year-old winger Taylor Leier, but they weren’t too eager to play him either, even though his shot metrics suggested that he could capably fill a fourth-line role.

Philadelphia has enough cap space that they could make a bid for prized free agent John Tavares, so that shouldn’t be discounted as a possibility.

Otherwise, if veteran centre Valtteri Filppula departs then the Flyers could use a third line centre. Riley Nash, Tomas Plekanec, Tyler Bozak and Derek Ryan would be among the reasonable candidates for that role. Paul Stastny would require a bigger investment, and likely some convincing, to fill that spot.

Additionally, the Flyers could use another checking winger. Brian Gibbons, Daniel Winnik, Tim Schaller, and Antoine Roussel are among the possibilities that might be a decent fit.

RETURNING DEFENCEMEN NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2018-19 CAP Shayne Gostisbehere 78 13 52 65 51.3 2.3 101.7 56.0 21:27 $4.5M Ivan Provorov 82 17 24 41 49.4 -0.5 101.6 47.8 24:09 $894K Andrew MacDonald 66 6 15 21 46.1 -4.3 101.2 40.9 19:51 $5.0M Radko Gudas 70 2 14 16 52.5 3.3 97.2 47.4 17:06 $3.35M

FREE AGENT DEFENCEMEN NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2017-18 CAP STATUS Brandon Manning 65 7 12 19 50.6 1.3 99.6 46.4 17:57 $975K UFA Robert Hagg 70 3 6 9 45.6 -6.1 101.6 41.6 18:08 $894K RFA Johnny Oduya 52 4 4 8 48.7 0.9 100.1 47.4 17:07 $1.0M UFA

Smooth skating Shayne Gostisbehere was eventually paired with Ivan Provorov and the Flyers reaped the rewards, as the duo put up positive shot, scoring chance and goal differentials. Gostisbehere is also an ace on the power play, recording 33 of his 65 points with the man advantage.

Shayne Gostisbehere is a force on the Flyers power play.

21-year-old Ivan Provorov has established that he is Philadelphia’s number one defenceman, and his results got measurably better once he was paired with Gostisbehere, a competent puck-moving defenceman. What’s remarkable about Provorov is that he is so productive despite a limited power play role; 61 of his 71 career points have come at evens.

Even though he consistently gets destroyed in terms of shots for and against, Andrew MacDonald only saw his ice time dip under 20 minutes per game for the first time last season. He can skate and handle the puck a bit, but doesn’t defend the blueline well, so if the Flyers insist on giving MacDonald a spot in the lineup, a third-pair role would seem to be the best fit.

He’s more widely known for his borderline hits, but Radko Gudas is more than just a thumper on the Flyers blueline. The 27-year-old has consistently been on the right side of shot differentials in three seasons with Philadelphia.

Despite getting brutalized by shot metrics as a rookie, Robert Hagg somehow managed to be on the ice for more goals for than against. If the 23-year-old is going to hold a regular spot in the lineup, he’ll need to be better than he was last season.

2014 first-rounder Travis Sanheim got his first taste of NHL action last season and he played well; well enough that he probably deserved a more regular role on the Philadelphia blueline. He has the potential to be a quality top-four defenceman, capable of generating offence and suppressing shots against.

While the Flyers do have quality young defencemen in the pipeline, including Sanheim and Philippe Myers, it’s probably worthwhile to add a veteran free agent. Toby Enstrom, Dan Hamhuis, Ian Cole, Nick Holden or Jack Johnson might be available on a short-term deal.

RETURNING GOALTENDERS NAME GP W L T SV% EV SV% 2018-19 CAP Brian Elliott 43 23 11 7 .909 .926 $2.75M Michal Neuvirth 22 9 7 3 .915 .934 $2.5M

FREE AGENT GOALTENDERS NAME GP W L T SV% EV SV% 2017-18 CAP STATUS Petr Mrazek 39 14 13 6 .902 .914 $4.0M RFA Alex Lyon 11 4 2 1 .905 .907 $874K RFA

Veteran netminder Brian Elliott wasn’t really the answer in goal for the Flyers, though he was excellent at even strength. If the Flyers start with Elliott atop the depth chart next season, that’s fine, but it doesn’t mean he’ll finish there either.

Michal Neuvirth had some trouble staying healthy last season, but played well when given the chance and that makes him a pretty strong option as a backup goaltender. I traded him to Carolina in the Hurricanes’ Off-Season Game Plan, though that may be a bit too soon.

Petr Mrazek is technically a restricted free agent, but it's hard to imagine the Flyers giving him the $4-million qualifying offer necessary to keep that restricted status. As such, he's likely to become an unrestricted free agent, and probably needs to find a good backup role in an effort to resurrect his career.

The Flyers do have prospects that will be pushing for playing time. 25-year-old Alex Lyon got into 11 games for Philadelphia last season, and had a strong season in the AHL.

Carter Hart may be the top goaltending prospect in the game. He dominated the Western Hockey League and, while it would be a totally unreasonable expectation for a player who turns 20 this summer, it’s not inconceivable that Hart could challenge for a job next season.

TOP PROSPECTS PLAYER POS. GP G A PTS +/- TEAM (LEAGUE) Carter Hart G 41 .947 Everett (WHL) Philippe Myers D 50 5 16 21 +12 Lehigh Valley (AHL) Morgan Frost C 67 42 70 112 +70 Sault Ste. Marie (OHL) German Rubtsov C 49 15 28 43 +7 Acadie-Bathurst (QMJHL) Wade Allison RW 22 15 15 30 +7 Western Michigan (NCHC) Felix Sandstrom G 11 .903 Brynas (SHL) Oskar Lindblom LW 54 16 18 34 +4 Lehigh Valley (AHL) Tanner Laczynski C 41 17 30 47 +18 Ohio St. (Big 10) Samuel Morin D 15 1 6 7 +4 Lehigh Valley (AHL) Isaac Ratcliffe LW 67 41 27 68 -28 Guelph (OHL) Carsen Twarynski LW 68 45 27 72 +4 Kelowna (WHL) Nicolas Aube-Kubel RW 72 18 28 46 +24 Lehigh Valley (AHL) Matthew Strome LW 65 37 31 68 -2 Hamilton (OHL) Alex Lyon G 27 .913 Lehigh Valley (AHL) Maksim Sushko RW 60 31 29 60 +13 Owen Sound (OHL)

DRAFT

19th – Dominik Bokk, Akil Thomas, Jared McIsaac, Ryan McLeod

FREE AGENCY

The have approximately $57.8M committed to the 2018-2019 salary cap for 17 players.

NEEDS

One top-nine forward, depth forwards, one defenceman

WHAT I SAID THE FLYERS NEEDED LAST YEAR

One top-six forward, two top-four defencemen, starting goaltender

THEY ADDED

Nolan Patrick, Scott Laughton, Jori Lehtera, Travis Sanheim, Robert Hagg, Brian Elliott

TRADE MARKET

Dale Weise, Michael Raffl, Taylor Leier, Robert Hagg, Michal Neuvirth

PROJECTED 2018-2019 DEPTH CHART LEFT WING CENTRE RIGHT WING Claude Giroux Sean Couturier Wayne Simmonds Travis Konecny Nolan Patrick Jakub Voracek Oskar Lindblom Riley Nash * Michael Raffl Brian Gibbons * Scott Laughton Jordan Weal Taylor Leier Jori Lehtera Dale Weise Danick Martel Michael Vecchione Nicolas Aube-Kubel

LEFT DEFENCE RIGHT DEFENCE GOALTENDER Ivan Provorov Shayne Gostisbehere Brian Elliott Travis Sanheim Radko Gudas Alex Lyon Toby Enstrom * Andrew MacDonald Carter Hart Robert Hagg Philippe Myers Samuel Morin Mark Friedman

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick , Corsica , Hockey Viz , and Hockey Reference .