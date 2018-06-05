The San Jose Sharks made the playoffs for the 13th time in the past 14 seasons, finishing with 100 points for the second time in the past six full seasons.

They lost to Vegas in the second round of the playoffs, but there’s a good team in place.

Off-Season Game Plan looks at Sharks team that already made one big free agent signing and might try for more this summer.

For much of this season, the Sharks have been mentioned as possible landing spot for pending free agent centre John Tavares. They have a competitive team, and had lots of salary cap room.

The Sharks may still be able to maneuver their way into a Tavares signing, but after they spent big money on Evander Kane, they would have to get creative in order to free up enough cap space.

If San Jose doesn’t get Tavares, they are still in okay shape. Bringing back Joe Thornton would make the Sharks a strong team next season, but that’s more of the same – a team good enough to reach the playoffs, rarely to advance beyond the second round. Maybe they have to take a bigger swing this summer in the hopes of changing that outlook.

HOCKEY OPS/COACH

Doug Wilson/Peter DeBoer

HEROES

Brent Burns – The Sharks were outscored at evens with Burns on the ice, but he had a .917 on-ice save percentage, which could have undermined his stellar shot differentials (54.3 CF%, +5.7 CFRel%) and team-leading 67 points.

Logan Couture – An established scorer, the 29-year-old centre went for a career-high 34 goals in 2017-2018.

Joe Pavelski – With Joe Thornton injured, Pavelski’s goal production dipped, but the captain moved to the middle of the ice and handled more of a playmaking role, with his 44 assists his most since 2010-2011.

ZEROES

Jannik Hansen – The 32-year-old winger saw his ice time drop to a career-low 12:02 per game and he finished with just two goals in 46 games.

Paul Martin – Father Time is catching up to the 37-year-old defenceman, who played more games in the AHL (18) than the NHL (14) during the regular season. He played just 14:46 per game, well down from his previous career low (19:14) set in 2016-2017.

Joel Ward – A hard-working veteran winger, Ward had been a reliable contributor, scoring 74 goals in his previous four seasons, but managed just five goals and 12 points in 52 games last season.

RETURNING FORWARDS NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2018-19 CAP Joe Pavelski 82 22 44 66 52.7 2.6 99.4 54.0 19:15 $6.0M Logan Couture 78 34 27 61 50.7 -0.2 98.9 48.7 18:33 $6.0M Evander Kane 78 29 25 54 50.8 4.3 99.9 56.5 19:35 $4.0M Kevin Labanc 77 11 29 40 54.0 4.4 98.4 54.4 14:21 $718K Mikkel Boedker 74 15 22 37 46.9 -5.1 100.6 47.6 13:21 $4.0M Timo Meier 81 21 15 36 52.6 2.2 100.0 53.2 14:52 $894K Joonas Donskoi 66 14 18 32 55.1 5.9 100.3 55.4 14:58 $1.9M Melker Karlsson 71 8 11 19 45.6 -7.0 99.2 43.3 13:15 $2.0M Barclay Goodrow 47 7 7 14 50.9 1.6 99.1 48.1 10:53 $650K Marcus Sorensen 32 5 2 7 48.7 -3.3 96.4 47.7 10:09 $700K

FREE AGENT FORWARDS NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2017-18 CAP STATUS Tomas Hertl 79 22 24 46 51.5 0.3 97.3 47.7 18:06 $3.0M RFA Chris Tierney 82 17 23 40 49.3 -2.2 99.1 51.4 16:00 $735K RFA Joe Thornton 47 13 23 36 53.9 2.8 96.3 57.2 18:21 $8.0M UFA Jannik Hansen 46 2 12 14 50.8 -0.7 101.6 49.6 12:02 $2.0M UFA Joel Ward 52 5 7 12 49.2 -1.9 97.5 53.3 11:52 $3.275M UFA Eric Fehr 18 3 1 4 49.9 -0.1 102.3 44.4 11:47 $2.0M UFA

Joe Pavelski is a rock for the Sharks. He plays every night, missing one game in the past seven seasons, is productive, and moves around the lineup as needed. The captain scored on just 9.8% of his shots last season, leading to a decline in goals, but the rest of his game was pretty typical.

At the same time, the Sharks will soon have a decision to make with Pavelski. He turns 34 this summer and will be heading into the final year of his current contract, which comes with a cap hit of $6-million per.

Logan Couture and Tomas Hertl are big parts of the Sharks' attack.

Logan Couture has been a productive scoring centre for most of his career in San Jose, but he’s also had the luxury of doing so in a secondary role, often with Joe Thornton’s line drawing more defensive attention. He’s also struggled in the face-off circle, winning less than 45% over the past four seasons and, as a result, he’s taken fewer faceoffs – last year’s 325 draws was Couture’s fewest of his career.

Similar to Pavelski, 29-year-old Couture is going into the last year of his current deal that also comes with a $6-million cap hit.

The Sharks made it no secret when they traded for Evander Kane that, if all went well, they would be interested in a long-term relationship. Kane scored nine goals in 17 games for the Sharks, adding four more in nine playoff games, and had his typically strong possession numbers. So, the Sharks signed him to a seven-year, $49-million deal.

This puts me in an awkward position because, usually, I end up defending Kane (the player; he’s on his own for his off-ice problems) as a solid player, a four-time 20-goal scorer who consistently drives play. At the same time, that’s a lot of money for a player who has never scored 60 points in an NHL season. But the Sharks obviously love him.

A slick playmaker, Kevin Labanc offers tremendous value for the Sharks on an entry-level contract. The 22-year-old winger is one of the best passers on the team, and the Sharks controlled play with him on the ice.

Veteran winger Mikkel Boedker was a little more productive last season, but his ice time was down to 13:21 per game, his lowest since 2010-2011, and he was routinely outshot (46.9 CF%, -5.1 CFRel%). These aren’t great signs for a player that has two more years left on a contract that has a $4-million cap hit, but it’s not going to be easy for San Jose to get away from that deal.

21-year-old winger Timo Meier scored 21 goals in his first full NHL season, 18 of them at even strength. There’s still more potential for the young winger to take on a bigger offensive role on this team but, as is, he’s a productive shot generator.

After a down year in 2016-2017, 26-year-old Joonas Donskoi bounced back with a more productive season, fulfilling his role as a steady middle-six winger. He has lots of skill and does most of his damage (68 of 85 career points) at even strength.

Although Melker Karlsson has never put up 25 points in a season, he has established that he’s a reliable fourth-line player, one that can move up the lineup from time to time, when needed.

25-year-old Barclay Goodrow worked his way back into the league, at least in a part-time role, last season and while he didn’t play a lot, he was effective enough when given the chance. He’s an inexpensive depth option.

After a playoff run in which he scored four goals in 10 games, 26-year-old Marcus Sorensen was lauded as a valuable fourth-line contributor, but that’s not quite what his record has been. In the past two seasons, he has 11 points in 51 games so any expectations for Sorensen’s future production ought to be modest.

Tomas Hertl scored a career-high 22 goals and tied a career-high with 46 points, before adding nine points in 10 playoff games. He’s a skilled centre who could still produce more offensively, and he’s also due for a new contract this summer.

Joe Thornton’s injury allowed 23-year-old Chris Tierney to take on a bigger role and he responded with a career-high 17 goals and 40 points. That would seem to indicate that he’s a suitable third-line centre.

The interesting thing about the Sharks signing Kane when they did, is that it looks like it would complicate any attempts to lure John Tavares via free agency. Maybe a trade and a buyout would create enough room to throw market value at Tavares but, if not, Joe Thornton could return at a reduced price. Would the Sharks consider Ilya Kovalchuk? I had him going to San Jose last summer before he returned to the KHL for one more season.

RETURNING DEFENCEMEN NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2018-19 CAP Brent Burns 82 12 55 67 54.3 5.7 97.9 60.8 25:15 $8.0M Justin Braun 81 5 28 33 45.7 -8.2 99.8 39.1 21:20 $3.8M Marc-Edouard Vlasic 81 11 21 32 48.3 -3.9 99.7 42.3 22:33 $7.0M Brenden Dillon 81 5 17 22 51.5 0.9 97.7 55.0 17:19 $3.27M Joakim Ryan 62 3 9 12 53.0 3.1 100.4 55.5 16:45 $650K Tim Heed 29 3 8 11 55.1 4.1 99.9 61.3 16:01 $650K Paul Martin 14 0 2 2 55.5 7.2 102.2 58.4 14:46 $4.85M

FREE AGENT DEFENCEMAN NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2017-18 CAP STATUS Dylan DeMelo 63 0 20 20 49.7 -0.7 99.6 49.3 14:12 $650K RFA

Even though he generated more than four shots on goal per game, Brent Burns saw his goal total drop from 29 to 12, and that certainly hurt the Sharks because they run so much of their offence through the 6-foot-5 defenceman. Burns can be a dynamic performer, but does typically avoid the toughest defensive matchups, and he’s better age well – the 33-year-old is signed for seven more years.

The Sharks turn Brent Burns loose so that he can generate offence from the blueline.

One half of the Sharks’ shutdown defensive pairing, Justin Braun recorded a career-high 33 points last season and all of those points came at even strength, giving him the same number of even-strength points as P.K. Subban and Seth Jones. Points aren’t his game, though, he gets thrown out with Marc-Edouard Vlasic to face the opposition’s top forward line night after night.

Vlasic is an interesting case, a defensive defenceman who has been good enough to play for Canada at the Olympics and World Cup, so he’s somewhat famous for his performance in a shutdown role, yet in the past two seasons, he and Braun have been obliterated by relative shot metrics. It didn’t use to be that way for Vlasic, who was outshooting and outscoring opponents when he was in his prime, but if this is the way it’s going to be, the next seven years could head into some uncomfortable territory.

A big and physical defenceman who can skate, Brenden Dillon had a career-high 22 points last season. He’s a very good No. 5 defenceman, and the 27-year-old could conceivably play higher on the depth chart.

Joakim Ryan played a couple of seasons in the AHL after four years at Cornell, and wasn’t highly-touted, but performed well as a rookie, often getting partnered with Burns.

27-year-old Tim Heed saw action in 29 games for the Sharks last season, and acquitted himself well in a limited role, but if he’s not going to get an opportunity to play regularly, he may have some value to teams that are more willing to live with his perceived defensive shortcomings.

A 37-year-old coming off a season shortened by an ankle injury, Paul Martin still has one year left on his contract, but seems like a potential buyout candidate. He’s had an impressive career, playing 992 (regular season plus playoff) games, but is not the same player at this stage.

25-year-old Dylan DeMelo is a solid puck-moving defenceman who held his own on the third pairing last season, and recorded half of his assists during a nine-game span in March.

The Sharks could look for some veteran defensive help on the free agent market, but there’s an advantage to be gained by having inexpensive players like Ryan and DeMelo filling regular roles, provided that they can hold up their end of the bargain.

RETURNING GOALTENDERS NAME GP W L T SV% EV SV% 2018-19 CAP Martin Jones 60 30 22 6 .915 .914 $5.75M Aaron Dell 29 15 5 4 .914 .916 $1.9M

Starting goaltender Martin Jones had some ups and downs during the regular season, but the 28-year-old was very good in the playoffs and his overall regular season was above average. He’s compensated well, but he’s also started at least 60 games in each of the past three seasons, something no other goaltender has accomplished, and durability matters.

While he wasn’t as impressive as the year before, 29-year-old Aaron Dell is establishing himself as a solid backup, with a .920 save percentage in 49 career games. He’s a nice insurance policy when Jones runs into difficulty during the season.

TOP PROSPECTS PLAYER POS. GP G A PTS +/- TEAM (LEAGUE) Josh Norris C 37 8 15 23 -8 Michigan (Big 10) Dylan Gambrell C 41 13 30 43 +16 Denver (NCHC) Mario Ferraro D 39 4 19 23 +5 Massachusetts (HE) Rudolfs Balcers LW 67 23 25 48 -8 San Jose (AHL) Scott Reedy C 35 7 8 15 0 Minnesota (Big 10) Jeremy Roy D 20 2 6 8 -2 San Jose (AHL) Julius Bergman D 65 10 10 20 -20 San Jose (AHL) Rourke Chartier C 28 7 14 21 -2 San Jose (AHL) Noah Rod RW 25 7 2 9 -1 Geneve Servette (SUI) Sasha Chmelevski C 68 35 41 76 +8 Ottawa (OHL) Maxim Letunov C 36 12 16 28 +8 Connecticut (HE) Adam Helewka LW 63 9 29 38 -11 San Jose (AHL) Ivan Chekhovich LW 65 29 31 60 -11 Baie-Comeau (QMJHL) Radim Simek D 67 7 20 27 +6 San Jose (AHL) Noah Gregor C 60 29 36 65 +7 Victoria (WHL)

DRAFT

21st – Vitali Kravtsov, Grigori Denisenko, Rasmus Sandin, Ryan McLeod

FREE AGENCY

The Sharks have approximately $66.6M committed to the 2018-2019 salary cap for 20 players.

NEEDS

One top-six forward

WHAT I SAID THE SHARKS NEEDED LAST YEAR

One top-six forward, depth forwards

THEY ADDED

Timo Meier, Barclay Goodrow, Joakim Ryan, Tim Heed

TRADE MARKET

Mikkel Boedker, Paul Martin, Brenden Dillon, Justin Braun

PROJECTED DEPTH CHART LEFT WING CENTRE RIGHT WING Evander Kane Joe Thornton Joe Pavelski Logan Couture Tomas Hertl Kevin Labanc Mikkel Boedker Chris Tierney Timo Meier Melker Karlsson Tomas Plekanec * Joonas Donskoi Rudolfs Balcers Dylan Gambrell Marcus Sorensen Adam Helewka Rourke Chartier Barclay Goodrow

LEFT DEFENCE RIGHT DEFENCE GOALTENDER Joakim Ryan Brent Burns Martin Jones Marc-Edouard Vlasic Justin Braun Aaron Dell Brenden Dillon Dylan DeMelo Antoine Bibeau Radim Simek Tim Heed Julius Bergman Jeremy Roy

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick , Corsica , Hockey Viz , and Hockey Reference .