The Vancouver Canucks have missed the playoffs in four of the past five seasons, finishing with a sub.-500 points percentage in each of the past three seasons.

Off-Season Game Plan looks at a Canucks team that no longer has the Sedins and while it has some better days on the horizon, but it will take some time to get there.

Henrik Sedin and Daniel Sedin have been fixtures on the roster since 2000-2001, and there were elite performers in the peak years of their careers. Even with their careers winding down, and ice time diminishing, they have remained among Vancouver’s more effective players, so it’s not as though losing them will suddenly make the team better, but it also means that $14-million will be coming off the salary cap, and that opens up some opportunities.

Jim Benning has been the general manager for the past four seasons, so he has to own some of these struggles, and yet the franchise gave him a contract extension, presumably sold on his ability to build what is now a quality group of prospects in the system. How Benning handles his prospects and how he spends in free agency is going to have a long-term impact on this team, so if it doesn’t go right, the rebuilding plan is going to be an extended process. Such is the nature of a rebuilding team that it could still be a long process even if the Canucks make the right moves.

But, there is hope. Brock Boeser was one of the league’s top rookies before getting hurt. Last year’s fifth overall pick, Elias Pettersson was the MVP of the Swedish Hockey League. Goaltender Thatcher Demko had a strong season in the American Hockey League and centre Adam Gaudette won the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in U.S. College hockey, so there are reasons for the Canucks to be positive about the future, but the challenge remains to secure more high-end talent, especially on defence, as this group moves forward.

HOCKEY OPS/COACH

Jim Benning/Travis Green

HEROES

Brock Boeser – The 23rd pick in the 2015 Draft made an immediate impact in his first full season, scoring 29 goals in 62 games before suffering a back injury that ended his season prematurely. For a team without a ton of bright spots, having one of the top rookie scorers is a major positive.

Daniel Sedin – As the twins played their final NHL season, Daniel finished with another solid season, scoring 23 goals and 55 points, with positive shot differentials (52.5 CF%, +6.3 CFRel%), even though his ice time (15:16 per game) was his lowest since 2003-2004.

Derrick Pouliot – Unable to consistently crack the Penguins lineup, the 24-year-old blueliner got a better opportunity in Vancouver and performed admirably, recording 22 points and posting favourable possession numbers (50.3 CF%, +3.4 CFRel%).

ZEROES

Erik Gudbranson – Injuries have limited the 6-foot-5 defenceman to 82 games in two seasons with the Canucks, but even when healthy, he continued to struggle in terms of shot differentials. He was bailed out, to some degree, by a high on-ice save percentage (.938), but his track record, and a look at shots against, doesn’t suggest that’s a sustainable feature of his game.

Michael Del Zotto – While he logged more than 20 minutes per game, while playing all 82 games, it was a difficult season for the veteran defenceman. He was on the wrong side of puck possession and the quality of shots against was significant.

Markus Granlund – It’s not as though the 25-year-old should have been expected to duplicate his breakthrough 19-goal 2016-2017 season, but regression came as expected. His shooting percentage dropped from 15.6% to 8.6% and Granlund finished with just eight goals and 12 points in 53 games.

RETURNING FORWARDS NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2018-19 CAP Brock Boeser 62 29 26 55 48.0 0.5 101.3 61.6 17:30 $925K Bo Horvat 64 22 22 44 48.8 1.4 102.1 48.4 19:21 $5.5M Sam Gagner 74 10 21 31 46.7 -1.4 96.8 51.0 15:07 $3.15M Brandon Sutter 61 11 15 26 43.3 -6.6 102.0 22.7 17:19 $4.375M Loui Eriksson 50 10 13 23 49.1 2.7 99.1 47.6 16:16 $6.0M Brendan Leipsic 58 5 17 22 48.8 -2.5 99.8 56.1 13:08 $650K Derek Dorsett 20 7 2 9 44.4 -6.6 98.4 31.0 15:17 $2.65M Brendan Gaunce 37 4 2 6 46.1 -0.4 100.1 15.5 13:19 $750K

FREE AGENT FORWARDS NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2017-18 CAP STATUS Sven Baertschi 53 14 15 29 46.1 -1.7 102.5 54.1 15:36 $1.85M RFA Jake Virtanen 75 10 10 20 49.3 2.4 99.2 43.9 11:59 $894K RFA Jussi Jokinen 60 5 12 17 51.2 -0.1 99.6 46.1 11:35 $1.1M UFA Markus Granlund 53 8 4 12 46.2 -2.1 96.8 37.5 16:15 $900K RFA Darren Archibald 27 4 5 9 43.1 -6.4 100.6 19.8 14:52 $650K UFA Reid Boucher 20 3 2 5 51.4 2.9 90.0 42.0 11:23 $688K RFA Nic Dowd 56 3 1 4 46.6 -1.5 96.4 28.9 10:32 $640K UFA

21-year-old right winger Brock Boeser burst onto the scene after a couple of years at the University of North Dakota, and he’s scored 33 goals and 60 points in 71 NHL games. Even with a terrific release on his shot, he may have been somewhat fortunate shooting better than 16%, but he’s a qaulity scoring winger who should be a fixture at the top of the Vancouver lineup.

Bo Horvat has steadily improved in each of his four seasons.

It’s been a gradual process, but 23-year-old Bo Horvat has emerged as Vancouver’s number one centre. He missed some time with an ankle injury, but still scored a career-high 22 goals. He had solid possession numbers, won 53.8% of his draws last season and is now tasked with playing big minutes on Vancouver’s top line.

He seems so much older, since he’s been in the league since he was 18, but 28-year-old Sam Gagner has established what he is at this point. He’s not a great 5-on-5 player, with defensive shortcomings, but he’s skilled enough to be effective on the power play.

Last season, Gagner was also saddled with a career-low 5.1% on-ice shooting percentage, so his offensive production was less than ideal, but that’s also likely to bounce back, at least a little. He’s effectively a placeholder in the lineup while the Canucks wait for more prospects to force their way into the lineup.

The Canucks seem to hold Brandon Sutter in higher esteem than his performance would justify, but Vancouver is committed to Sutter for three more years, and with a lot of young players making their way into the lineup, they should at least be able to count on Sutter for reliable work as a checking centre.

Veteran winger Loui Eriksson was an odd signing in the summer of 2016, and the results through his first two seasons with the Canucks have not been great. If the 32-year-old isn’t going to be a power play and contributor and won’t produce much offensively – he has 47 points in 115 games with Vancouver – then Eriksson could still be an effective checking winger. The problem with that is that he comes with a $6-million cap hit for four more years, which seems outrageous and unnecessary for a player who isn’t making a significant offensive contribution.

An undersized but feisty winger, Brendan Leipsic got a chance to play in Vegas, but was ultimately waived and landed a late-season audition with the Canucks, re-uniting with Travis Green, who had coached him in junior. Leipsic has offensive upside and has produced 25 points in 64 career games, but he’s still at the stage of his career at which he’s battling to secure a regular full-time spot in the lineup.

2012 first-round pick Brendan Gaunce has managed to score five goals in 114 games, but even though his offensive contributions are next to nothing, he’s a reliable checking forward. Given his lack of production, he’s replaceable, but offers some forward depth.

Moving to Vancouver has allowed Sven Baertschi to take on a bigger role offensively, and he’s scored 49 goals in 193 games over the past three-plus seasons. He may be getting propped up a bit if he stays on the top line with Bo Horvat and Brock Boeser, but if the Canucks find other alternatives, Baertschi could provide secondary scoring.

There is a cloud than hangs over Jake Virtanen, who was drafted sixth overall in 2014, because he’s not as offensive gifted as players taken after the likes of Nikolaj Ehlers and William Nylander, but the big winger played a regular role last season and was okay in a limited role. If he could generate more offensively, that would really enhance the physical edge he brings to the game.

After his breakout year in 2016-2017, Markus Granlund crashed back to earth last season, scoring four even-strength goals in 53 games. He’s a restricted free agent, so the price should be right to re-sign him, but he has to be counted on for depth more than a significant role.

The primary reason for optimism around the Canucks is the emergence of 19-year-old Elias Pettersson, the fifth pick in the 2017 Draft, who put up 75 points (34 G, 41 A) in 57 (regular season plus playoff) games for Vaxjo in the Swedish Hockey League. He’s split time between wing and centre, but the value proposition for the Canucks would be to have Pettersson fit as a premier scoring centre.

The Canucks have other prospects on the way, including Jonathan Dahlen and Adam Gaudette, but it may be optimistic to count on them being NHL-ready for the start of next season. However, the sooner that these skilled forwards can make it into the lineup, the sooner that the Canucks’ outlook will be shifting upwards.

Now, the Canucks do have cap room, so they can get into the free agent market. It may not be easy to convince top free agent targets to join a team that has struggled in recent years, but they should be able to find someone to take their money. Of course, they would love to land John Tavares, but Evander Kane, James Neal, Rick Nash or Tyler Bozak may all have some appeal. Kane, a Vancouver native who turns 27 this summer, would upgrade the team’s skill level.

RETURNING DEFENCEMEN NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2018-19 CAP Alexander Edler 70 6 28 34 46.2 -1.6 98.6 45.2 24:17 $5.0M Michael Del Zotto 82 6 16 22 46.1 -2.6 100.1 48.4 20:48 $3.0M Chris Tanev 42 2 9 11 47.6 -1.2 101.3 42.8 19:47 $4.45M Alex Biega 44 1 8 9 50.5 3.4 100.1 50.4 15:01 $825K Ben Hutton 61 0 6 6 49.2 2.7 98.9 51.3 18:25 $2.8M Erik Gudbranson 52 2 3 5 43.7 -6.1 99.8 43.8 18:25 $3.5M

FREE AGENT DEFENCEMEN NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2017-18 CAP STATUS Derrick Pouliot 71 3 19 22 50.3 3.4 96.9 56.3 17:51 $800K RFA Troy Stecher 68 1 10 11 48.3 0.9 99.7 48.4 18:49 $925K RFA

Veteran defenceman Alexander Edler isn’t necessarily a Norris Trophy candidate, but he’s also a significant part of the Canucks blueline. He’s played more than 23 minutes per game in eight straight seasons, more than 24 minutes per game in each of the past three years, and recorded 34 points last season, his best total since 2011-2012. He’s also headed into the last year of his contract and would presumably have value on the trade market, if he is at all interested in waiving his no-trade clause.

Michael Del Zotto did stay healthy last season, for the first time in a while, but he wasn’t particularly effective. The Canucks might very well need him to fill minutes on the blueline next year, but if they could find another club interested in his services, it would make sense to listen.

Oft-injured blueliner Chris Tanev is an effective defensive presence, when healthy.

28-year-old defenceman Chris Tanev has established a reputation as an effective shot suppressor, though he wasn’t quite as effective in that regard last season, a season in which he played just 42 games. A healthy Tanev makes the Canucks better, but he’s never played more than 70 games in an NHL season, and will always draw interest from contenders that think that he could tighten up their defensive play.

A 30-year-old who has played 138 career games in the NHL, Alex Biega has been reasonably effective in his reserve role over the past three seasons. He can move the puck, but isn’t necessarily the most stout defender.

In his third season, Ben Hutton had his ice time cut back, as it became apparent that he wasn’t a favourite of head coach Travis Green, even if his shot differentials weren’t bad. Hutton is still under contract for another season, so maybe the Canucks would look to find him a new home, but they could do worse than giving Hutton another shot.

A towering physical presence, Erik Gudbranson appeals to old-school hockey types because he has the attributes that were so appealing a generation ago, but as the game gets quicker, he tends to be a liability, getting outshot significantly on a regular basis. Given that information, the Canucks still decided that it was a priority to get Gudbranson signed to a new three-year contract. It will come as a surprise if he provides a positive return on that investment.

The eighth pick in the 2012 Draft, Derrick Pouliot finally got a chance to play with the Canucks last season, and he showed some potential. He could be stronger in his own end, but does move the puck effectively.

In two seasons with the Canucks, undersized right-shot defenceman Troy Stecher has shown some promise, but also some vulnerability in the defensive zone.

Where the Canucks are lacking, it seems, is in terms of high-end blueliners. A lof of these guys are serviceable NHLers, but not so many look like top-pair calibre defencemen. Certainly the hope is for 2016 first-round pick Olli Juolevi to improve the talent on the Vancouver blueline. He had a solid season in Finland, but the fact that he was playing in Finland, and not Vancouver, was a little troubling. Nevertheless, given Vancouver’s lack of elite defence prospects, they need Juolevi to keep making progress.

Additionally, there may be some quality defencemen available in the draft when Vancouver is up to pick at No. 7, and it’s an area of need.

RETURNING GOALTENDERS NAME GP W L T SV% EV SV% 2018-19 CAP Jacob Markstrom 60 23 26 7 .912 .924 $3.667M Anders Nilsson 27 7 14 4 .901 .913 $2.5M

28-year-old Jacob Markstrom got his first real shot as a starting goaltender, appearing in 60 games, last season. He has a .911 save percentage in 126 games with Vancouver, which is a little below average, but he’s fine until the long-term starter arrives.

Jacob Markstrom received a new opportunity to start in Vancouver.

Anders Nilsson was signed to significant money for a backup role, presumably because Markstrom wasn’t an established starter, but Nilsson struggled in Vancouver, leaving him highly-priced for what he offers.

The long-term answer in goal for the Canucks is Thatcher Demko, the 2014 second-round pick who was really good in the American Hockey League in 2017-2018. With Nilsson under contract for another year, the Canucks may be inclined to keep Demko in the AHL next year, but he’s very clearly the goaltender of the future. It’s just a matter of when that future becomes the present.

TOP PROSPECTS PLAYER POS. GP G A PTS +/- TEAM (LEAGUE) Elias Pettersson C 44 24 32 56 +27 Vaxjo (SHL) Olli Juolevi D 38 7 12 19 +7 TPS Turku (SML) Thatcher Demko G 46 .922 Utica (AHL) Jonathan Dahlen C 44 23 21 44 +11 Timra IK (SWE) Adam Gaudette C 38 30 30 60 +12 Northeastern (HE) Kole Lind RW 58 39 56 95 +24 Kelowna (WHL) Jonah Gadjovich LW 42 25 23 48 +8 Owen Sound (OHL) Michael DiPietro G 56 .910 Windsor (OHL) Nikita Tryamkin D 53 9 16 25 +12 Yekaterinburg (KHL) Lukas Jasek RW 48 8 10 18 -9 Liberec (Czech) Ashton Sautner D 61 3 10 13 +9 Utica (AHL) Guillaume Brisebois D 68 3 15 18 -6 Acadie-Bathurst (QMJHL) Zack MacEwen C 66 10 23 33 -20 Utica (AHL) William Lockwood RW 16 4 7 11 +5 Michigan (Big 10) Evan McEneny D 11 2 5 7 -4 Utica (AHL)

DRAFT

7th – Oliver Wahlstrom, Adam Boqvist, Quinn Hughes, Evan Bouchard

FREE AGENCY

The Canucks have approximately $52.0 M committed to the 2018-2019 salary cap for 16 players.

NEEDS

Two top-six forwards, two top-four defencemen

WHAT I SAID THE CANUCKS NEEDED LAST YEAR

Elite talent, two top-six forwards, one goaltender

THEY ADDED

Thomas Vanek, Sam Gagner, Michael Del Zotto, Derrick Pouliot, Anders Nilsson

TRADE MARKET

Sam Gagner, Michael Del Zotto, Ben Hutton, Chris Tanev, Anders Nilsson

PROJECTED 2018-2019 DEPTH CHART LEFT WING CENTRE RIGHT WING Evander Kane * Bo Horvat Brock Boeser Sven Baertschi Elias Pettersson Loui Eriksson Brendan Leipsic Brandon Sutter Jake Virtanen Brendan Gaunce Sam Gagner Markus Granlund Jonathan Dahlen Adam Gaudette Nikolay Goldobin Tyler Motte Zack MacEwen Reid Boucher

LEFT DEFENCE RIGHT DEFENCE GOALTENDER Alexander Edler Christopher Tanev Jacob Markstrom Michael Del Zotto Troy Stecher Anders Nilsson Derrick Pouliot Erik Gudbranson Thatcher Demko Olli Juolevi Alex Biega Guillaume Brisebois Ashton Sautner

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick , Corsica , Hockey Viz , and Hockey Reference .