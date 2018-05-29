Each day through the NHL Draft on June 22 and up until free agency on July 1, TSN.ca breaks down the latest news and rumours around the NHL.

The Search Continues

David Staples of The Edmonton Journal notes rumours involving Oilers centre Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and the Montreal Canadiens date back to last fall, with Max Pacioretty being the proposed return to Edmonton.

Staples argues that the Oilers should opt against moving Nugent-Hopkins for Pacioretty for a variety of reasons, including Nugent-Hopkins' chemistry with Connor McDavid and the fact that he's five years younger than the Canadiens captain.

Nugent-Hopkins vs. Pacioretty breakdown Nugent-Hopkins Player Pacioretty 25 Age 29 3 Years Term Left 1 Year $6M Cap Hit $4.5M 24 17-18 G 17 48 17-18 P 37

Staples believes that if not for Nugent-Hopkins, the Oilers could acquire Pacioretty for defenceman Oscar Klefbom, blueliner Darnell Nurse, or their first-round pick, or some combination of those assets. He also argues against moving any of those them, citing the age of the defencemen and that a first-round pick is too high a price for a rental because he believes the Oilers would be unable to re-sign the winger next summer.



Other Options?

Apron Basu of The Athletic also expects the Canadiens to make a move for a centre this off-season, though he did not include Nugent-Hopkins among his two trade candidates.

Basu wonders if the the Canadiens will attempt to use their stockpile of draft picks and forward prospects to try to acquire Ryan O'Reilly from the Buffalo Sabres. He argues the Canadiens could move the deal along by eating O'Reilly's $7.5 million signing bonus this season and not asking the Sabres to retain any of his $7.5 million cap hit, which runs through 2022-23.

The other option Basu suggests is Carolina Hurricanes restricted free agent Elias Lindholm. Lindholm, 23, has posted 39-45 points in each of his four full seasons with the Hurricanes and Basu wonders if his lack of progression will hold the Hurricanes from wanting to make a long-term offer.



Price Check

J.T. Miller, who was acquired by the Tampa Bay Lightning from the New York Rangers at the trade deadline, is a restricted free agent this off-season and Larry Brooks of The New York Post believes he's in for a significant payday.

Miller scored 10 goals and posted 18 points in 19 regular season games upon joining the Lightning and added two goals and eight points in 17 playoff contests. Brooks believes the arbitration-eligible winger is likely to command a five- to six-year deal worth anywhere from $5 million to $5.4 million a season. He wonders, however, if Lightning general manager Steve Yzerman will be able to convince Miller to take slightly less since Florida has a state tax.

Miller had 23 goals and 68 points this season, both career-highs. He has 82 goals and 190 points in 360 career NHL games.