NBA-best Warriors currently represent the benchmark for how far Raptors need to go

Both OG Anunoby and Yuta Watanabe have been ruled out for Sunday night's clash against the Golden State Warriors.

The Raptors said earlier in the week that Anunoby would be out "a while" with a hip pointer injury but he has only missed two games to date. Watanabe is yet to make his regular season debut as he continues to recover from a calf injury he suffered in preseason.

Meanwhile, after missing Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons for injury maintenance, both Steph Curry and Draymond Green are back and good to go Sunday night. Gary Payton II and Andre Iguodala will not play.

After their tilt with the Warriors, the Raptors will continue their road trip Wednesday in Memphis against the Grizzlies.