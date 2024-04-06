OHL: Bulldogs down 67's to force Game 6 in quarterfinal series

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Florian Xhekaj had two goals and one assist as the Brantford Bulldogs edged the Ottawa 67's 4-2 on Saturday to avoid elimination in the Ontario Hockey League playoffs.

The 67's lead the best-of-seven Eastern Conference quarterfinal series 3-2, with Game 6 set for Sunday night in Ottawa.

Nick Lardis and Zakary Lavoie had the other goals for Brantford, while Patrick Thomas finished with three assists. Matteo Drobac stopped 26 shots.

Jack Dever and Brady Stonehouse replied for Ottawa, which got 22 saves from Collin MacKenzie.

Ahead 2-1 entering the third period, Xhekaj padded the Bulldogs' lead at 10:38 of the frame. However, Stonehouse trimmed the deficit for the 67's just over a minute later.

Xhekaj sealed the victory for Brantford with an empty-net goal with 51 seconds remaining in the contest.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2024.