OHL: Bulldogs take 3-2 series lead with win over Greyhounds

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Robert Thomas had two goals to lead the Hamilton Bulldogs to a 6-4 win over the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds on Friday and take a 3-2 series lead in the Ontario Hockey League final.

Brandon Saigeon scored the game-winning goal for the Bulldogs at 7:06 of the third period.

MacKenzie Entwistle, Ryan Moore and Nicholas Caamano also found the back of the net for the Bulldogs.

Keeghan Howdeshell, Tim Gettinger, Boris Katchouk and Jack Kopacka answered for the Greyhounds.

Kaden Fulcher turned aside 30 shots in the win for Hamilton. Matthew Villalta stopped 28 shots for Sault Ste. Marie.

The Greyhounds went 1 for 3 on the power play, while the Bulldogs went 0 for 1 with the man advantage.

The best-of-seven series switches back to Hamilton for Game 6 on Sunday as the Bulldogs look to close out the series and advance to the Memorial Cup.