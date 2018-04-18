OHL: Bulldogs take series lead with win over Frontenacs in Game 1

HAMILTON — Brandon Saigeon scored two goals and set up another as the Hamilton Bulldogs downed the Kingston Frontenacs 6-2 on Wednesday in Game 1 of their Ontario Hockey League conference final.

Saigeon scored his goals 11 seconds apart early in the second period.

Benjamin Gleason had a goal and two assists for Hamilton and Nicholas Caamano, Ryan Moore and MacKenzie Entwistle also scored.

Jason Robertson and Max Jones supplied the offence for the Frontenacs.

Bulldogs goaltender Kaden Fulcher stopped 26 shots. Kingston's Jeremy Helvig and Brendan Bonello combined on 30 saves.

Hamilton was 2 for 6 on the power play while the Frontenacs went 1 for 5 with the man advantage.

The Bulldogs host Game 2 on Friday.