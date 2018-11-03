FLINT, Mich. — Graeme Clarke and Austen Keating each scored twice and the Ottawa 67's handed Flint its 17th straight loss with a 7-4 victory over the Firebirds on Saturday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Tye Felhaber, Sasha Chmelevski and Kevin Bahl also scored for Ottawa (14-3-1). Felhaber and Chmelevski also added two assists for multi-point games.

Jake Durham, Hunter Holmes, Ty Dellandrea and C.J. Clarke supplied the offence for the struggling Firebirds (0-16-1).

67's goaltender Cedrick Andree stopped 27 shots. Flint's Emmanuel Vella made 43 saves.

Ottawa was 3-for-3 on the power play while the Firebirds scored once on five chances with the man advantage.

---

FRONTENACS 5 BULLDOGS 1

HAMILTON — Matt Hotchkiss had a goal and two helpers and Ryan Dugas made 35 saves as Kingston dealt the Bulldogs their fifth loss in a row.

Dennis Golovatchev, Brett Neumann, Jason Robertson and Jakob Brahaney also scored for the Frontenacs (5-12-1).

Brandon Saigeon replied for Hamilton (7-8-1). Nick Donofrio kicked out 19 shots in a losing cause.

---

SPIRIT 5 STORM 4 (SO)

SAGINAW, Mich. — Mason Millman scored in the sixth round of the shootout as the Spirit beat Guelph.

Blade Jenkins, Camaryn Baber, Cole Coskey and Reagan O'Grady scored in regulation while Ivan Prosvetov made 18 saves for Saginaw (8-5-2).

Zach Poirier struck twice while Nate Schnarr and Domenico Commisso also scored for the Storm (9-4-4). Nico Daws kicked out 27 shots in defeat.

---

SPITFIRES 5 STING 2

WINDSOR, Ont. — Michael DiPietro stopped 32 shots as the Spitfires beat Sarnia.

Curtis Douglas, Daniel D'Amico, Luke Kutkevicius, Connor Corcoran and Cole Purboo supplied the offence for the Spitfires (8-9-1).

Anthony Salinitri and Justin McCombs found the back of the net for the Sting (7-7-2). Aidan Hughes kicked out 22-of-26 shots in defeat.

---

KNIGHTS 6 ATTACK 5 (SO)

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Antonio Stranges scored the only shootout goal to lift London over the Attack.

Jordan Kooy made 39 saves for the Knights (9-4-2), who go their offence from Jacob Golden, Cole Tymkin, Josh Nelson, Dalton Duhart and Nathan Dunkley.

Kevin Hancock scored twice for Owen Sound (9-6-2). Aidan Dudas, Daylon Groulx and Maksim Sushko also scored as Mack Guzda made 30 saves in a losing cause.