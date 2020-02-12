OHL: Perfetti has five points as Spirit down Greyhounds

SAULT STE MARIE, Ont. — Cole Coskey and DJ Busdeker both scored twice and Cole Perfetti tacked on five assists as the Saginaw Spirit downed the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 7-5 on Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Perfetti moved into second in league scoring with 92 points in 51 games. He trails only Ottawa 67's forward Marco Rossi, who has 94 points in 43 contests.

Ryan Suzuki chipped in with a goal and three helpers while Damien Giroux broke a 5-5 deadlock at 14:26 of the third period for Saginaw.

Bode Wilde also scored for the Spirit (33-15-4), who got 23 saves from Marshall Frappier.

Rory Kerins struck twice while Tanner Dickinson, Robert Calisti and Cole MacKay rounded out the Greyhounds (24-27-2) offence.

Nick Malik turned away 18-of-24 shots for Sault Ste. Marie.

---

COLTS 4 OTTERS 3 (SO)

ERIE, Pa. — Jet Greaves made 33 saves and Brandt Clarke scored the shootout winner as Barrie (23-22-5) dealt the Otters (21-20-11) their fourth straight loss.

---

ATTACK 5 BULLDOGS 1

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Kaleb Pearson had a pair of goals to go along with two assists as the Attack (26-19-6) earned their fourth win in a row by toppling Hamilton (21-24-7).

---

GENERALS 5 FRONTENACS 4

OSHAWA, Ont. — Brett Neumann set up two goals before breaking a 4-4 tie at 19:21 of the third to lift the Generals (27-18-6) over Kingston (17-30-4).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2020.