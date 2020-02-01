OHL: Firebirds slow down Rangers, extend win streak to seven games

FLINT, Mich. — Jack Wismer scored twice as the Flint Firebirds downed the Kitchener Rangers 5-3 on Saturday in a matchup of two of the hottest teams in the Ontario Hockey League.

Jack Phibbs, Tyler Tucker and Evgeniy Oksentyuk also scored to help the Firebirds (29-17-2) extend their win streak to seven games.

Axel Bergkvist struck twice and Mike Petizian had the other for the Rangers (29-12-7), who entered the night 12-0-3 in their last 15 contests.

Anthony Popovich turned aside 29 shots for Flint and Jacob Ingham made 31 saves for Kitchener.

---

BULLDOGS 9 ICEDOGS 4

HAMILTON — Jan Mysak had three goals and two assists and Arthur Kaliyev added two goals and two helpers as the Bulldogs (20-22-5) pummelled Niagara (17-26-5).

---

KNIGHTS 5 STING 2

SARNIA, Ont. — Alec Regula scored twice and Ryan Merkley had a goal and two assists as London (32-13-2) won its eighth straight game while handing the Sting (16-28-5) their eighth loss in a row.

---

PETES 4 GENERALS 1

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Nick Robertson had two goals and an assist and Hunter Jones made 21 saves as the Petes (29-18-3) topped Oshawa (24-17-6) to end a five-game losing streak.

---

SPIRIT 6 OTTERS 3

SAGINAW, Mich. — Damien Giroux scored twice including the winner and Cole Coskey had a goal and two helpers as the Spirit (31-14-4) downed Erie (20-18-9).

---

COLTS 5 FRONTENACS 3

BARRIE, Ont. — Ethan Cardwell had a goal and two assists and Arturs Silovs turned aside 37 shots as the Colts (21-21-5) beat Kingston (14-28-4) to improve to 5-0-1 in their last six games.

---

ATTACK 6 SPITFIRES 2

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Nick Chenard kicked out 31 shots, and the Attack (23-19-6) used six different goal scorers to get by Windsor (28-13-5).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2020.