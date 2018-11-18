ERIE, Pa. — Alex Formenton had a hat trick as the red-hot London Knights doubled up the Erie Otters 6-3 on Sunday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Formenton, who was returned to junior Nov. 1 by the Ottawa Senators, has six goals in six games since rejoining London.

Adam Boqvist, Dalton Duhart and Evan Bouchard also scored for the Knights (15-4-2), who are 11-0-1 in their last 12 to take over top spot in the Western Conference.

Bouchard has three goals and seven points in six games since being sent back to London from the Edmonton Oilers on the same day as Formenton.

Petr Cajka, Kurtis Henry and Gera Poddubnyi supplied the goals for the Otters (9-12-1).

Joseph Raaymakers made 41 saves for London as Daniel Murphy turned aside 28-of-33 shots for Erie.

Both teams went 0 for 6 on the power play.

---

67's 7 BATTALION 4

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Sam Bitten had two goals and two assists as Ottawa, the top team in the OHL, beat the Battalion to improve to 15-0-3 in its last 18 games.

Kody Clark and Sasha Chmelevski had a goal and two helpers apiece while Tye Felhaber, Jack Quinn and Austen Keating also scored for the 67's (19-3-3). Cedrick Andree made 20 saves for the win.

Adam McMaster scored twice while Mason Primeau and Justin Brazeau added one each for the Battalion (10-11-). Christian Propp stopped 24-of-31 shots in a losing cause.

---

FRONTENACS 5 BULLDOGS 3

KINGSTON, Ont. — Brett Neumann scored twice as the Frontenacs toppled Hamilton.

Tyler Burnie, Jakob Brahaney and Lucas Rowe also scored while Ryan Dugas made 28 saves for Kingston (7-16-1).

Michael Renwick, Tim Fleischer and Arthur Kaliyev replied for the Bulldogs (10-11-1). Zachary Roy kicked out 31 shots in defeat.

---

GREYHOUNDS 6 SPITFIRES 5 (OT)

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Barrett Hayton had two goals and two helpers in regulation before Morgan Frost scored 15 seconds into overtime, lifting the Greyhounds over Windsor.

Cole MacKay, Jordan Sambrook and Keeghan Howdeshell also scored for Sault Ste. Marie (13-6-4). Mario Peccia made 29 saves for the win.

Daniel D'Amico, Grayson Ladd, Curtis Douglas, Mathew MacDougall and Kyle McDonald supplied the Spitfires (11-10-2) offence. Kari Piiroinen turned away 33 shots in defeat.

---

GENERALS 4 ICEDOGS 3 (OT)

OSHAWA, Ont. — Matt Brassard scored his second of the night 3:58 into overtime as the Generals slipped past Niagara for their third straight victory.

Kyle Keyser made 39 saves while Giovanni Vallati and Allan McShane also scored for Oshawa (13-7-2).

The IceDogs (12-6-4) offence came from Oliver Castleman, Philip Tomasino and Ben Jones. Stephen Dhillon made 34 saves in defeat.

---

STEELHEADS 5 WOLVES 3

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Owen Tippett had two goals and two assists as the Steelheads beat Sudbury for their fourth win in a row.

Ryan MacLeod also had a pair of goals and Nicholas Canade chipped in the other for Mississauga (14-6-2). Jacob Ingham made 25 saves for the win.

Owen Gilhula, Liam Ross and Shane Bulitka found the back of the net for the Wolves (13-7-2). Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen turned aside 32 shots in a losing cause.

---