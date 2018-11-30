WINDSOR, Ont. — Jordan Frasca scored twice as the Windsor Spitfires defeated the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 3-2 on Thursday evening in Ontario Hockey League action.

Frasca put away the game-winning goal for the Spitfires at 5:49 of the third period.

Daniel D'Amico also scored for Windsor (13-12-2), while Michael DiPietro made 29 saves for the win.

Keeghan Howdeshell and Ryan Roth scored for the Greyhounds (15-7-5), while Matthew Villalta turned away 32 shots.

The Spitfires went 0 for 4 on the power play and Sault Ste. Marie was 0 for 3 with the man advantage.

---

SPIRIT 2 STING 1

SAGINAW, Mich. — Cole Perfetti's goal early in the third period lifted the Spirit over Sarnia.

Jake Goldowski also scored for Saginaw (14-9-3).

Hugo Leufvenius scored for the Sting (11-12-4).

---

ICEDOGS 6 ATTACK 1

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Philip Tomasino scored twice as Niagara subdued Owen Sound.

Johnathon Schaefer put away the eventual winner for the IceDogs (14-7-4) at 5:00 of the first period. Elijah Roberts, Jason Robertson and Akil Thomas also scored.

Zachary Roberts was the lone scorer for the Attack (14-11-3).

Owen Sound's Jackson Doherty was given a game misconduct for cross checking at 15:46 of the third period and his teammate Carter Robertson got one less than two minutes later for checking from behind.

---

PETES 4 BATTALION 1

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Semyon Der-Arguchintsev's goal late in the first period stood as the winner as the Petes downed North Bay.

Brady Hinz, Cameron Butler and Erik Cermak also scored for Peterborough (16-11-0).

Adam McMaster responded for the Battalion (11-13-2).

---

COLTS 4 STEELHEADS 2

BARRIE, Ont. — Jacob Tortora had a hat trick as the Colts beat Mississauga.

Aidan Brown's goal at 9:07 of the third period was the winner for Barrie (14-11-1).

Cole Carter and Michael Little scored for the Steelheads (14-10-2).

Mississauga's Alan Lyszczarczyk was given a game misconduct for a checking to the head at 5:02 of the first period.

---