OHL: Fraser's 26 saves leads Otters to shutout of Firebirds

Ethan Fraser's 26 saves paced the Erie Otters to a 5-0 shutout of the Flint Firebirds in the Ontario Hockey League on Wednesday.

Dylan Edwards scored twice and Sam Alfano, Kaleb Smith and Martin Misiak contributed singe goals for Erie.

Firebirds goaltender Nathan Day stopped 24 of 29 shots in the loss.

In other OHL games Wednesday it was: North Bay Battalion 4, Barrie Colts 1; Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 3, Sarnia Sting 1; Brantford Bulldogs 7, Niagara IceDogs 1.

BATTALION 4 COLTS 1

Sandis Vilmanis led the host Battalion with a pair of goals. Teammates Andrew LeBlanc and Ty Nelson each scored once. Battalion netminder Dom DiVincentiis made 19 saves.

Kashawn Aitcheson scored Barrie's lone goal. Colts goaltender Ben Hrebik stopped 36 of 39 shots.

GREYHOUNDS 3 STING 1

Andrew Gibson, Bryce McConnell-Barker and Marco Mignosa were the goalscorers for the host Greyhounds. Goalie Landon Miller turned away 17 of 18 shots for the win.

Sarnia's lone goal was from Cooper Way. Sting goalie Nick Surzycia stopped 38 of 41 shots.

BULLDOGS 7 ICEDOGS 1

Jake O'Brien led host Brantford with a goal and two assists.

His teammates Zakary Lavoie, Lawson Sherk, Cole Brown, Luca Testa, Adrian Rebelo and Marek Vanacker each scored a goal.

Bulldogs goaltender David Egorov stopped 32 of 33 shots in the victory. Alex Assadourian scored for Niagara with Icedogs netminder Owen Flores turned away 41 of 48 shots.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2024.