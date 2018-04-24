KINGSTON, Ont. — The Kingston Frontenacs are still alive in the Ontario Hockey League playoffs.

Defenceman Sean Day had a goal and two assists as Kingston downed the Hamilton Bulldogs in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference final 5-2 on Tuesday.

Sam Field, Cliff Pu, Max Jones and Jason Robertson also scored for the Frontenacs, who still trail the best-of-seven series 3-1.

MacKenzie Entwistle and Arthur Kaliyev found the back of the net for the Bulldogs.

Jeremy Helvig turned aside 30 shots for Kingston as Kaden Fulcher made 24 saves for Hamilton.

The Frontenacs went 2 for 6 on the power play while the Bulldogs failed to score on six chances with the man advantage.

Hamilton will try and win the series on home ice on Thursday.