SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — It'll be the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds and the Hamilton Bulldogs facing off for the Ontario Hockey League championship.

Jack Kopacka scored four minutes into the second overtime as Sault Ste. Marie beat the Kitchener Rangers 4-3 on Monday in Game 7 of the Western Conference final.

Boris Katchouk had two goals and an assist for the top-ranked Greyhounds while Morgan Frost added a goal and two helpers.

Logan Stanley forced extra time for Kitchener when he scored at 19:08 of the third period to tie the game 3-3. Jonathan Yantsis and Rickard Hugg rounded out the Rangers offence.

Matthew Villalta made 33 saves for the win as Mario Culina stopped 37 shots in a losing cause.

Kitchener was without forward Givani Smith, who was handed a two-game suspension for an "inappropriate gesture" at the end of Game 6.

The Greyhounds went 0 for 3 on the power play while the Rangers scored once on three chances with the man advantage.

The Bulldogs beat the Kingston Frontenacs in five games in the Eastern Conference final.