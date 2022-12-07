Hardie completes hat trick with OT winner as Steelheads top Bulldogs

HAMILTON — James Hardie completed a hat trick by scoring 18 seconds into overtime to give the Mississauga Steelheads a 5-4 victory over the Hamilton Bulldogs on Wednesday.

Zakary Lavoie and Owen Beck also scored for the visiting Steelheads.

Avery Hayes scored twice for the Bulldogs. Noah Nelson and Ryan Humphrey added singles.

