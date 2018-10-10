SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Barrett Hayton returned from the OHL with a bang.

The Arizona Coyotes' fifth-overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft had a goal and two assists as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds downed the Flint Firebirds 4-1 to extend their winless streak to seven games in Ontario Hockey League action Wednesday.

The Coyotes assigned Hayton, who did not suit up for a regular season game, to the Greyhounds (4-3-1) on Tuesday.

Keeghan Howdeshell scored the game-winning goal for Sault Ste. Marie at 14:04 of the second period.

Cole MacKay and Morgan Frost also scored for the Greyhounds. Frost tacked on two assists.

Eric Uba was the lone player on the Firebirds (0-7-0) to find the back of the net.

Matthew Villalta turned aside 21 shots for Sault Ste. Marie. Emanuel Vella kicked out 37 shots for Flint.

The Greyhounds went 1 for 4 on the power play. The Firebirds were 0 for 2 with the man advantage.

---

67'S 4 FRONTENACS 1

OTTAWA — Tye Felhaber had a goal and two assists and Cedrick Andree made 21 saves as Ottawa defeated Kingston.

Marco Rossi's marker for the 67's (6-3-0) at 14:28 of the first period stood as the game-winning goal. Sasha Chmelevski and Graeme Clarke also scored for the 67's. Jason Robertson notched a goal for the Frontenacs (2-6-0).

Brendan Bonello turned aside 24 shots for Kingston.

