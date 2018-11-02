DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Nicolas Guay had a goal and two assists as the Drummondville Voltigeurs doubled up the Charlottetown Islanders 6-3 on Friday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Felix Lauzon, Pavel Koltygin, Benjamin Corbeil, Cedric Desruisseaux and Gregory Kreutzer also scored for the Voltigeurs (12-4-1), who are 7-0-1 in their last eight outings.

Pierre-Olivier Joseph had a pair of goals and Daniel Hardie also scored for the Islanders (10-6-1), who had their seven-game win streak snapped.

Olivier Rodrigue made 28 saves for Drummondville as Matthew Welsh turned aside 35 shots for Charlottetown.

The Voltigeurs went 1 for 4 on the power play while the Islanders were 2 for 5 with the man advantage.

---

WILDCATS 4 FOREURS 3 (SO)

MONCTON, N.B. — Alexander Khovanov scored once in regulation, then added the shootout winner as the Wildcats edged Val-d'Or to extend their point streak.

Dylan Seitz and Jacob Hudson also scored in regulation for the Wildcats (13-3-2), who are 11-0-2 in their past 13 games. Charles-Antoine Lavallee made 23 saves for the win.

Julien Tessier paced his club's offence with a hat trick while Jonathan Lemieux stopped 41-of-44 shots for the Foreurs (5-10-3)

---

HUSKIES 5 PHOENIX 4 (SO)

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Tyler Hinam scored the winner in the seventh round of the shootout to lift Rouyn-Noranda over the Phoenix.

Ryan MacLellan, Jakub Lauko, Mathieu Gagnon and Peter Abbandonato scored in regulation for the Huskies (14-4-0). Zachary Emond made 27 saves for the win.

Alex-Olivier Voyer struck twice while Nathael Roy and Felix Robert had the others for Sherbrooke (7-8-2). Brendan Cregan stopped 32 shots in defeat.

---

TIGRES 5 REMPARTS 4 (SO)

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Simon Lafrance scored once in regulation, then added the shootout winner as the Tigres got by Quebec.

Egor Serdyuk, Mathieu Sevigny and Sean Larochelle also scored while Fabio Iacobo made 44 saves for Victoriaville (8-7-1).

Christian Huntley struck twice while Matthew Grouchy and Olivier Mathieu added a goal apiece for the Remparts (8-7-3). Anthony Morrone made 27 saves in defeat.

---