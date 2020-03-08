NORTH BAY, Ont. — Jack Quinn scored twice to give him 51 goals on the season, and the Ottawa 67's won their sixth straight game with an 8-0 win over the North Bay Battalion in Ontario Hockey League action Sunday.

Ottawa won back-to-back games on the weekend by a combined score of 14-0 after winning 6-0 at Barrie on Saturday.

The 67's, who have clinched top spot in the Eastern Conference, improved to 49-11-1 on the season.

Quinn also had an assist, while OHL scoring leader Marco Rossi had a goal and three assists to give him 116 points.

Noel Hoefenmayer also had two goals and an assist, Teddy Sawyer and Nitchell Hoelscher each had a goal and an assist, and Daylon Groulx also scored for Ottawa. Will Cranley made 19 saves for the shutout.

Cameron Lamour made 38 saves for the Battalion (17-41-4), who sit in last place in the Eastern Conference.

Ottawa went 4-for-8 on the power play, while North Bay failed to score on five attempts with the man advantage.

---

WOLVES 8 FRONTENACS 0

SUDBURY, Ont. — Christian Purboo stopped all 32 shots he faced as the Wolves blanked Kingston.

Owen Gilhula and Brad Chenier had two goals apiece for Sudbury (34-27-2), while Blake Murray's power-play goal early in the first period was the eventual winner. Adam Samuelsson, Matej Pekar and Nolan Hutcheson also scored.

Ryan Dugas turned away 29 shots for the Frontenacs (19-39-4).

---

PETES 12 ICEDOGS 1

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Akil Thomas had two goals and four assists and Zach Gallant and Nick Robertson each had two goals and three assists as Peterborough thumped the IceDogs.

Semyon Der-Arguchintsev also had two goals for the playoff-bound Petes (37-21-4), while Brady Hinz, Declan Chisholm, John Parker-Jones and Max Grondin also scored.

Jonah De Simone scored for the IceDogs (18-38-6).

---

SPIRIT 4 OTTERS 3

ERIE, Pa. — Danil Antropov put away the power-play winner 3:31 into the third period as Saginaw edged the Otters.

Cole Coskey, Damien Giroux and Cole Perfetti also scored for the Spirit (41-16-5).

Brendan Sellan, Chad Yetman and Hayden Fowler replied for the Otters (26-26-11).

---

RANGERS 3 SPITFIRES 2

WINDSOR, Ont. — Axel Bergkvist's power-play goal with 43 seconds left to play was the winner as Kitchener snuck past the Spitfires.

Greg Meireles and Michael Vukojevic had the other goals for the Rangers (39-16-7).

Tyler Angle and Egor Afanasyev responded for Windsor (34-20-8).

---

STING 4 STORM 1

SARNIA, Ont. — Jacob Perreault struck twice as the Sting downed Guelph.

Ryan McGregor and Owen Saye had the other goal for Sarnia (22-34-6).

Keegan Stevenson scored for the Storm (32-22-8).

---

KNIGHTS 3 GENERALS 1

LONDON, Ont. — Connor McMichael registered the game-winning goal for the Knights at 17:50 of the third period as London topped Oshawa..

Liam Foudy and Matvey Guskov also scored for the Knights (45-11-2).

Brett Neumann scored for the Generals (31-20-11).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2020