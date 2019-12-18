OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Jacob Ingham stopped all 45 shots he faced as the Kitchener Rangers shut out the Owen Sound Attack 3-0 on Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Joseph Serpa, Riley Damiani and Greg Meireles supplied the offence for Kitchener (17-10-4), with a goal in each period.

Mack Guzda made 42 saves for Owen Sound (15-13-5).

Neither team scored on the power play as the Rangers went 0 for 3 with the man advantage was the Attack was 0 for 1.

