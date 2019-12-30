OHL: Josling scores in OT to carry Sting to victory over Knights

SARNIA, Ont. — Sean Josling tied the game late in the third period and scored 2:34 into overtime to carry the Sarnia Sting to a 5-4 win over the London Knights in Ontario Hockey League action Sunday.

Jamieson Rees, Brayden Guy and Alexandre Hogue rounded out the scoring for the Sting (18-15-4).

Billy Moskal paced the Knights (24-5-4) with two goals, while Cole Tymkin and Joey Keane added singles.

Ethan Langevin kicked out 27 shots for Sarnia. Jordan Kooy stopped 25 shots for London.

The Sting went 2 for 5 on the power play. The Knights were 1 for 8 with the man advantage.

---

SPIRIT 5 FIREBIRDS 0

SAGINAW, Mich. — Tristan Lennox made 23 saves and Blade Jenkins scored twice as Saginaw blanked Flint.

Damien Giroux, DJ Busdeker and Cole Coskey also scored for the Spirit (21-11-4), who are on an eight-game point streak (7-0-1).

Emanuel Vella kicked out 45 shots for Flint (5-31-2).

---

67'S 5 GENERALS 2

OSHAWA, Ont. — Noel Hoefenmayer scored twice and added an assist as Ottawa topped Oshawa to pick up a second straight win.

Kody Clark, Jesse Dick and Graeme Clarke also found the back of the net for the 67's (27-6-4). Matthieu Franche and Serron Noel answered for the Generals (21-13-2).

Cedrick Andree turned aside 28 shots for Ottawa. Aidan Hughes blocked 28 shots for Oshawa.

---

— This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.