OHL: Kaliyev stars in OT as Bulldogs top Generals

OSHAWA, Ont. — Arthur Kaliyev scored his second goal of the night 3:36 into overtime as the Hamilton Bulldogs slipped past the host Oshawa Generals 6-5 on Sunday night in Ontario Hockey League action.

Brandon Saigeon struck twice in regulation time for Hamilton (6-3-1), while Matthew Strome and Kade Landry also found the back of the net.

Nando Eggenberger had a pair of goals for Oshawa (3-4-1), while Nick Wong, Nico Gross and Mitchell Brewer also scored.

Zachary Roymade 34 saves for the win and Cole Ceci combined with Kyle Keyser for 30 saves in Oshawa's net.

The Bulldogs were 1 for 4 on the power play and the Generals were 1 for 5 with the man advantage.

---

STORM 3 KNIGHTS 2 (OT)

GUELPH, Ont. — Nate Schnarr had a power-play goal 21 seconds into overtime as the Storm edged London.

Zach Poirier and Ryan Merkley also scored for the Storm (6-2-1).

Liam Foudy had both goals for the Knights (4-3-1).

---

BATTALION 3 GREYHOUNDS 2 (OT)

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Justin Brazeau scored 3:12 into overtime as North Bay eked out a win over the Greyhounds.

Brad Chenier and Adam McMaster also scored for the Battalion (4-6-0).

Ryan Roth and Barrett Hayton supplied the offence for Sault Ste. Marie (5-3-2).

---

SPITFIRES 5 FRONTENACS 2

KINGSTON, Ont. — Curtis Douglas's goal late in the first period stood as the winner as Windsor downed the Frontenacs.

Connor Corcoran, Tyler Angle, Thomas Stevenson and Luke Kutkevicius rounded out the attack for the Spitfires (4-5-0).

Jason Robertson and Brett Neumann scored for Kingston (3-7-0).

---

67'S 5 OTTERS 3

OTTAWA — Tye Felhaber struck twice as the 67's defeated Erie.

Sasha Chmelevski's power-play goal 1:10 into the third period was the winner for Ottawa (8-3-0), while Graeme Clarke and Marco Rossi also scored.

Kyle Maksimovich had a pair of goals for the Otters (1-6-1) and Alex Gritz added a single.

---

STEELHEADS 6 STING 2

SARNIA, Ont. — Cole Carter had a hat trick, including the eventual winner, as Mississauga dispatched the Sting.

Thomas Harley, Owen Tippett and Filip Reisnecker also scored for the Steelheads (6-2-1).

Brayden Guy and Sean Josling responded for Sarnia (4-4-1)

---

ICEDOGS 5 WOLVES 1

SUDBURY, Ont. — Oliver Castleman scored twice as Niagara outpaced the Wolves.

Philip Tomasino, Daniel Bukac and Ivan Lodnia also scored for the IceDogs (5-2-2).

Blake Murray was the lone scorer for Sudbury (6-4-0).

---

SPIRIT 2 RANGERS 1

SAGINAW, Mich. — Damien Giroux's late third period goal lifted the Spirit over Kitchener.

Nicholas Porco also scored for Saginaw (6-2-1).

Joseph Garreffa replied for the Rangers (5-2-2).

---