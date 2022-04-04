OHL: Kartye had three goals, assist as Greyhounds rout Sting

Tye Kartye had three goals and an assist as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds thumped the Sarnia Sting 8-2 in Ontario Hockey League action Monday.

Owen Allard had two goals and an assist for the playoff-bound Greyhounds (35-21-7), who sit fourth in the Western Conference. Kalvyn Watson, Jack Thompson and Jordan D'Intino also scored.

Ryan Mast ant Theo Hill scored for the Sting (25-32-5), who are have lost seven straight and are ninth in the West, one point behind Erie.

Samuel Ivanov stopped 28 shots for the Greyhounds.

Sarnia starter Benjamin Gaudreau allowed six goals on 26 shots before being replaced by Anson Thornton, who stopped 11 of 13 shots in relief.

Sault Ste. Marie was 3-for-6 on the power play, while Sarnia was 2-for-6.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2022.