OHL: Kopacka lifts Greyhounds over Rangers to lead series 3-2

SAULT STE MARIE, Ont. — Jack Kopacka had a hat trick and added an assist as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds outpaced the Kitchener Rangers 7-3 on Friday in Ontario Hockey League playoff action.

Sault Ste. Marie holds a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference final. Game 6 is in Kitchener, Ont., on Sunday.

The winner of the series will face the Hamilton Bulldogs for the J. Ross Robertson Cup, the OHL's championship.

Jacob LeGuerrier struck twice for the Greyhounds, while Keeghan Howdeshell and Tim Gettinger also scored. Matthew Villalta made 17 saves for the win.

Nick McHugh, Logan Brown and Kole Sherwood replied for the Rangers. Mario Culina stopped 37-of-43 shots in net.

Both teams went 1 for 4 on the power play.