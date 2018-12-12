SARNIA, Ont. — Hugo Leufvenius scored once in regulation and again in the shootout as the Sarnia Sting edged the London Knights 5-4 on Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Jamieson Rees, Alexandre Hogue and Adam Ruzicka also scored in regulation for the Sting (15-14-4).

Josh Nelson, Gerard Keane, Connor McMichael and Paul Cotter supplied the offence for the Knights (21-5-3), who have dropped back-to-back games.

Ethan Langevin made 32 saves for Sarnia as Joseph Raaymakers kicked out 42 shots for London.

The Sting went 0 for 6 on the power play while the Knights were 0 for 3 with the man advantage.